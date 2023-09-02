Close menu
League One
CarlisleCarlisle United15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Brunton Park

Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd540185312
2Exeter531172510
3Bolton5311106410
4Lincoln City531195410
5Stevenage531153210
6Port Vale531159-410
7Portsmouth52306159
8Derby530210649
9Cambridge53027439
10Peterborough53027619
11Shrewsbury53024409
12Barnsley521212757
13Northampton52125507
14Wycombe521259-47
15Blackpool513123-16
16Reading52034405
17Bristol Rovers512257-25
18Leyton Orient511348-44
19Charlton510458-33
20Wigan53119542
21Carlisle502326-42
22Burton502328-62
23Fleetwood501428-61
24Cheltenham501406-61
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC