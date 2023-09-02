Close menu
League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth1PeterboroughPeterborough United1

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Norris
  • 2Swanson
  • 5PooleBooked at 15mins
  • 18Shaughnessy
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 16Morrell
  • 7Pack
  • 11Whyte
  • 15Saydee
  • 25Kamara
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 4Towler
  • 8Robertson
  • 20Raggett
  • 21Sparkes
  • 24Devlin
  • 31Schofield
  • 32Lane

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bilokapic
  • 30Kioso
  • 4Edwards
  • 6Crichlow
  • 3Burrows
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 27Collins
  • 11Poku
  • 14Randall
  • 17Jones
  • 10Mason-ClarkBooked at 30mins

Substitutes

  • 2Katongo
  • 5Knight
  • 8De Havilland
  • 15Sturge
  • 16Ajiboye
  • 23Corbett
  • 25Talley
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Portsmouth 1, Peterborough United 1. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlon Pack with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kwame Poku (Peterborough United).

  4. Post update

    Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kwame Poku (Peterborough United).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Morrell with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Morrell.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abu Kamara.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Colby Bishop (Portsmouth).

  10. Post update

    Romoney Crichlow (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Booking

    Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United).

  13. Post update

    Regan Poole (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Randall with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zak Swanson with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kwame Poku with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Romoney Crichlow (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Portsmouth 0, Peterborough United 1. Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kwame Poku.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Oxford Utd641185313
2Stevenage641163313
3Derby6402116512
4Exeter632172511
5Lincoln City632195411
6Port Vale632159-411
7Portsmouth624072510
8Bolton6312107310
9Peterborough631287110
10Shrewsbury631244010
11Wycombe631269-310
12Cambridge53027439
13Blackpool62313309
14Barnsley622212758
15Northampton621356-17
16Bristol Rovers613257-26
17Reading52034405
18Leyton Orient611449-54
19Fleetwood611438-54
20Charlton610559-43
21Carlisle603326-43
22Burton603328-63
23Wigan63129632
24Cheltenham602406-62
View full League One table

