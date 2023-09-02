Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Goal! Portsmouth 1, Peterborough United 1. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlon Pack with a cross.
Portsmouth
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Norris
- 2Swanson
- 5PooleBooked at 15mins
- 18Shaughnessy
- 6Ogilvie
- 16Morrell
- 7Pack
- 11Whyte
- 15Saydee
- 25Kamara
- 9Bishop
- 4Towler
- 8Robertson
- 20Raggett
- 21Sparkes
- 24Devlin
- 31Schofield
- 32Lane
Peterborough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bilokapic
- 30Kioso
- 4Edwards
- 6Crichlow
- 3Burrows
- 22Kyprianou
- 27Collins
- 11Poku
- 14Randall
- 17Jones
- 10Mason-ClarkBooked at 30mins
- 2Katongo
- 5Knight
- 8De Havilland
- 15Sturge
- 16Ajiboye
- 23Corbett
- 25Talley
- David Rock
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kwame Poku (Peterborough United).
Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kwame Poku (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joe Morrell with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Morrell.
Attempt blocked. Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abu Kamara.
Foul by Colby Bishop (Portsmouth).
Romoney Crichlow (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United).
Regan Poole (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Randall with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zak Swanson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Christian Saydee (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kwame Poku with a cross.
Romoney Crichlow (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Whyte (Portsmouth).
Goal! Portsmouth 0, Peterborough United 1. Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kwame Poku.
