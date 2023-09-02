Close menu
League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: VBS Community Stadium

Sutton United v Forest Green Rovers

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons5401128412
2Gillingham540143112
3Accrington531184410
4Notts County531199010
5Wimbledon52307259
6Newport530212849
7Mansfield523011749
8Wrexham6231151419
9Swindon422015878
10Barrow52216518
11Salford52128807
12Morecambe521256-17
13Bradford521246-27
14Crawley521249-57
15Crewe513110916
16Grimsby51316516
17Harrogate520346-26
18Walsall5122810-25
19Stockport511357-24
20Forest Green511338-54
21Colchester410367-13
22Tranmere6105810-23
23Sutton United5104710-33
24Doncaster5014412-81
