Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Defender Luke Thomas could make his Sheffield United debut after completing a loan move from Leicester City.

Max Lowe and Ben Osborn are set for prolonged stints on the sidelines with ankle and groin injuries respectively.

Everton's new signing Beto could make his first start after scoring as a substitute on his debut in midweek.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who does not need surgery on a facial injury, and Dwight McNeil, who has an ankle problem, will have late fitness tests.

Vitalii Mykolenko, who limped off during the midweek clash with Doncaster Rovers, is unlikely to be available.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United are aiming for back-to-back Premier League wins over Everton for the first time since 1992-93.

Everton are unbeaten in their last four league visits to Bramall Lane (W2, D2), winning the last two.

There have been only eight goals in Sheffield United's last eight league home matches versus Everton, with four for each side.

The last four Premier League meetings between these teams has been won by the away side.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost their first three matches of this Premier League campaign.

In their most recent top-flight season in 2020-21, they lost their first four matches, and did not win any of their first 17 league games.

The Blades can lose each of their opening three home matches of a league season for only the third time, after 1908-09 and 1954-55.

Sheffield United are averaging seven shots a game, fewer than any other top-flight side so far this season, while also facing more than any other side (23.3 per game).

They have failed to score multiple goals in any of their last 19 Premier League matches, since a 2-1 home win versus West Bromwich Albion on 2 February 2021.

Everton