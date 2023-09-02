Close menu
BurnleyBurnley2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur5

Burnley 2-5 Tottenham Hotspur: Son Heung-min nets hat-trick as Spurs recover to thrash Clarets

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments794

Son Heung-min scores for Tottenham in Spurs' Premier League game against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Son Heung-min's deft finish brought Spurs level 12 minutes after Burnley had taken an early lead

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick as Tottenham recovered from a goal down to thrash Burnley at Turf Moor and continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Lyle Foster finished a lovely, flowing move to give the Clarets an early lead, but Son's delicate finish restored parity 12 minutes later and the visitors never looked back.

They dominated the rest of the half and Cristian Romero's curling effort from the edge of the box completed the turnaround on the stroke of half-time.

James Maddison continued his fine start to the campaign with a peach of a goal nine minutes into the second half, the former Leicester man curling beyond James Trafford after Burnley had gifted the visitors possession inside their own half.

Son side-footed past Trafford for his second of the game before completing his treble with a low strike after latching on to Pedro Porro's delightful through ball.

Josh Brownhill's neat finish pulled one back for Burnley in stoppage time, but it was no more than a consolation.

Spurs, who were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Fulham on Tuesday, move to ten points from their opening four games, while Burnley remain without a point this season.

Son the star as Spurs continue to impress

Tottenham were punished for their slow start at Turf Moor, but Son sparked the visitors into life with his first of the game before putting the finishing touches to yet another eye-catching showing from Ange Postecoglou's team.

After their skipper's equaliser had steadied their nerves, Spurs took full advantage of the spaces afforded to them by Burnley and could have won by a more handsome margin.

Maddison delivered another influential display in midfield, going close to getting on the scoresheet in the first half before curling home magnificently in the early stages of the second.

But the afternoon belonged to Son, who scored his first hat-trick since a 6-2 victory over Leicester in September last year - and his fourth in the Premier League - to lift Tottenham up to second in the embryonic table.

"Sonny was outstanding," Postecoglou said afterwards. "He's been an outstanding leader, with the way he presents himself every day in training. He led our press today - and then he has the quality to take his chances. I'm really pleased for him."

The win means Postecoglou joins Harry Redknapp, Tim Sherwood and Antonio Conte in picking up ten points in their opening four matches in charge of Tottenham, who registered their biggest away victory since a 6-1 triumph at Manchester United in October 2020.

Burnley poor at the back

Speaking before the game, Postecoglou was highly complimentary of opposite number Vincent Kompany and the philosophy he has brought to Turf Moor since his appointment last summer.

The Clarets' opener encapsulated them at their attacking best. After regaining possession deep inside their own half, the home side swept the ball from right to left and Connor Roberts released the lively Luca Koleosho, who outfoxed Porro before picking out Foster.

Koleosho's pace and trickery could prove a useful weapon as Burnley look to avoid a swift return to the Championship this season, but to stand any chance of avoiding the drop they will need to improve drastically at the other end.

The Clarets conceded early in both their previous Premier League games this season and their lead here lasted just 12 minutes as Son's effort gave Spurs a foothold.

Kompany brought on Hannes Delcroix and goalscorer Brownhill at half-time but they were far too open after the restart, allowing Tottenham to cut through them at will and emerge with a comfortable victory that seemed unlikely after Foster's early opener.

Burnley have lost their opening three top-flight games for a fourth time after the 1920-21, 1927-28, and 2020-21 seasons. The good news for Clarets fans is that none of those campaigns ended in relegation.

Player of the match

Son Heung-minSon Heung-min

with an average of 8.71

Burnley

  1. Squad number17Player nameFoster
    Average rating

    5.22

  2. Squad number1Player nameTrafford
    Average rating

    5.06

  3. Squad number2Player nameO'Shea
    Average rating

    4.87

  4. Squad number24Player nameCullen
    Average rating

    4.66

  5. Squad number30Player nameKoleosho
    Average rating

    4.64

  6. Squad number7Player nameGudmundsson
    Average rating

    4.62

  7. Squad number28Player nameAl Dakhil
    Average rating

    4.60

  8. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    4.59

  9. Squad number5Player nameBeyer
    Average rating

    4.52

  10. Squad number8Player nameBrownhill
    Average rating

    4.50

  11. Squad number25Player nameAmdouni
    Average rating

    4.48

  12. Squad number44Player nameDelcroix
    Average rating

    4.27

  13. Squad number16Player nameBerge
    Average rating

    4.25

  14. Squad number34Player nameBruun Larsen
    Average rating

    4.12

  15. Squad number4Player nameCork
    Average rating

    4.11

  16. Squad number15Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    4.06

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-min
    Average rating

    8.71

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    8.38

  3. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    7.89

  4. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    7.82

  5. Squad number38Player nameUdogie
    Average rating

    7.71

  6. Squad number27Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    7.70

  7. Squad number37Player namevan de Ven
    Average rating

    7.58

  8. Squad number21Player nameKulusevski
    Average rating

    7.51

  9. Squad number13Player nameVicario
    Average rating

    7.48

  10. Squad number29Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    7.46

  11. Squad number23Player namePorro
    Average rating

    7.41

  12. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    7.21

  13. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    7.05

  14. Squad number4Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    6.84

  15. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    6.80

  16. Squad number9Player nameRicharlison
    Average rating

    6.48

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Trafford
  • 28Al Dakhil
  • 2O'Shea
  • 5BeyerBooked at 74minsSubstituted forCorkat 74'minutes
  • 14Roberts
  • 7GudmundssonBooked at 43minsSubstituted forDelcroixat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 24Cullen
  • 16BergeSubstituted forBrownhillat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 30KoleoshoSubstituted forBruun Larsenat 68'minutes
  • 25AmdouniSubstituted forRedmondat 60'minutes
  • 17Foster

Substitutes

  • 4Cork
  • 8Brownhill
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 10Manuel
  • 15Redmond
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 44Delcroix
  • 47Odobert
  • 49Muric

Tottenham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Vicario
  • 23Porro
  • 17Romero
  • 37van de Ven
  • 38Udogie
  • 29SarrBooked at 28minsSubstituted forHøjbjergat 68'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 8Bissouma
  • 21KulusevskiBooked at 41minsSubstituted forSkippat 86'minutes
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 86'minutes
  • 27SolomonSubstituted forPerisicat 68'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-minSubstituted forRicharlisonat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 9Richarlison
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 14Perisic
  • 20Forster
  • 33Davies
  • 35Phillips
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
21,750

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home16
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away9

  • Comment posted by No_More_Poison, today at 17:01

    Not a Spurs fan but as a neutral I'm really chuffed for them. They've been the butt of jokes for ages but they deserve a lot of credit right now. Best wishes for Spurs this season and hope you win something!

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 17:07

      cb replied:
      Very kind! Look its early days, but a short pre season and a new manager without getting all his targets, the 1st XI looks decent and if Son can work up front then fantastic. Being out of Europe could be a massive advantage this season!

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 17:01

    Just goes to show how out of touch Mourinho and Conte were.
    What was that rant from Conte about?!
    This fella Ange Postecoglou has put a smile on the players faces, and their fans.
    They’re a totally different team now.
    Speaks volumes about just playing attacking football..

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 17:16

      paul replied:
      It’s so good to see players playing with a smile on their faces , just look at Romero a totally different player not just trying to get sent off .
      Good riddance to Conte

  • Comment posted by wig, today at 17:02

    Ange the correct choice over Poch - I apologise to all

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 17:25

      jay replied:
      Can we have our manager back please
      Celtic Fan

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 17:05

    Tottenham won't score without Kane 🤣😂🤣

    • Reply posted by robspurs, today at 17:14

      robspurs replied:
      They wouldn't under the last few managers and they did not like any attacking, just relying on kane to nick one then hang on for dear life

  • Comment posted by Raffie, today at 17:02

    Great performance. Bissouma and Maddison outstanding again. Playing Son down the middle so much better. We can be positive again although top 5 will be a big ask, we are doing great so far under Ange. COYS!

    • Reply posted by Ange Panky, today at 17:15

      Ange Panky replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by VC, today at 17:05

    Not a Spurs fan, but absolutely love the way Postecoglou has his teams playing. Saw quite a lot of people ridiculing him over the Summer, but I think Spurs have made a really astute appointment

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:31

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      So it took an Aussie to put life back into a side when three supposedly more superior, more advanced European football managers were unable to. Still early days, let's see how it all plays out from here on out.

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 17:02

    Awesome
    Yes lads
    Keep it going
    COYS !

    Agent Poch doing his work too.

    • Reply posted by davet, today at 17:23

      davet replied:
      Get real, you just beat burnley......and conceded 2 goals. Spurs need to improve...and quickly.

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 17:05

    Those muppets that just claimed Son was only good because he played along side Kane arnt saying much now are they! Life after Kane isn't so bad after all eh

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 17:14

      Cole replied:
      I never witnessed those muppets... perhaps you're referring to people who praised their linkup, understanding, and partnership? Because one does not invalidate the other, they can be a magnificent duo and both outstanding in their own right.

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 17:08

    Madison ran this.An absolute shoe in for Southgate now, after a time in the wilderness. He's the signing of the season. An absolute steal at 40 million. He's always had the ability. He's delivering now. Postecoglou already proving he's at home at the highest level playing great stuff in the spurs tradition. So unlike Contes dire performances

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 17:11

      paul replied:
      Maddison should be a shoe in but remember it’s the woke Southgate picking the side ………

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 17:02

    It’s just a pleasure to watch. Thank you so much, Ange 😍

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:28

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Son has stepped out of the big shadow of Kane and shown the world what he truly is capable of.
      Ange has the team pointed both in the right direction and playing with confidence and purpose.

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, today at 17:01

    Just so happy seeing Tottenham play the Way we used with flare and attacking 😊

    • Reply posted by topo, today at 17:08

      topo replied:
      Flair. Just saying. Unless you are calling for help. Which for a change does not seem necessary.

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 17:07

    Just demonstrates that Conte and Jose are dinosaurs whom shouldn’t get another job .

    • Reply posted by Malpas99, today at 17:19

      Malpas99 replied:
      Also shows you how fast football moves on. Not that long ago Jose's playing style was the way to win things, now it will get you the sack fast.

  • Comment posted by Dyno Soarus III, today at 17:01

    OH WHEN THE SPURS!
    GO MARCHING IN!!!!!!!!
    OH WHEN THE SPURS GO MARCHIN IN!!!!!

    Can't grumble again this weekend, which is nice compared to last season. Amazing what passing forwards can do for a team. GET IN THERE SONNY!

    • Reply posted by SAW, today at 18:45

      SAW replied:
      Saints song STOLEN