TEAM NEWS
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill suffered an injury against AFC Wimbledon in midweek and will be assessed.
Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Christopher Nkunku are all still out.
Nottingham Forest will be without Orel Mangala and Scott McKenna, while Andrey Santos is ineligible to face his parent club.
Joe Worrall is available again after suspension, but has suffered a bereavement this week.
Danilo is a doubt with an unspecified injury.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Nottingham Forest in all competitions since a 2-0 loss in January 1997.
- Forest's only win in their last 14 away games against Chelsea was a 2-0 victory in January 1995.
- However, following a run of seven straight victories against Forest in all competitions, the Blues drew both Premier League meetings last season.
Chelsea
- Chelsea's win over Luton ended a run of eight Premier League games without a home victory and it was only their second win in their last 15 top-flight matches.
- It was also their first clean sheet in 12 league games.
- A Chelsea player has scored their first Premier League goal in all three of their matches this season: Axel Disasi versus Liverpool, Carney Chukwuemeka against West Ham United and Nicolas Jackson versus Luton.
- Raheem Sterling - who scored all three of Chelsea's goals against Forest last season - has attempted more take-ons (21) and made more drives into the box (four) than any other player in the top flight this season.
Nottingham Forest
- Nottingham Forest have won just one of their 21 Premier League away games since their top-flight return last season.
- Forest are aiming to avoid losing their opening three away matches of a league season for just the second time this century after the 2008-09 Championship campaign.
- Steve Cooper's side have scored in all of their last 10 Premier League fixtures, netting 19 goals in total.
- Forest's only win in their last 15 Premier League fixtures in London was a 3-1 victory against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park in March 1999.
- Five of their last nine top-flight goals have been headers, including both against Chelsea in this fixture in May.
- Taiwo Awoniyi is aiming to become the first player to score in eight successive Premier League games since Jamie Vardy between October and December 2019.
- Awoniyi has netted nine of Forest's last 13 Premier League goals, including a double at Stamford Bridge in May.