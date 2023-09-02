Rochdale v FC Halifax Town

RochdaleRochdale15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Rochdale
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Moulden
- 3John
- 4East
- 9Mitchell
- 7Sinclair
- 6Ebanks-Landell
- 8Clayton
- 13Keohane
- 20Gilmour
- 24Ferguson
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 14McDermott
- 15Nevett
- 16Oduroh
- 21Conway
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 2Golden
- 7Capello
- 4Summerfield
- 5Senior
- 6Stott
- 23Cummings
- 12Evans
- 11Alli
- 22Oluwabori
- 9Harker
Substitutes
- 3Galvin
- 8Hunter
- 16Keane
- 17Wright
- 19Cosgrave
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
Match details to follow.