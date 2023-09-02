Close menu
National League
RochdaleRochdale15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Venue: Crown Oil Arena, England

Rochdale v FC Halifax Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moulden
  • 3John
  • 4East
  • 9Mitchell
  • 7Sinclair
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 8Clayton
  • 13Keohane
  • 20Gilmour
  • 24Ferguson
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 14McDermott
  • 15Nevett
  • 16Oduroh
  • 21Conway

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 7Capello
  • 4Summerfield
  • 5Senior
  • 6Stott
  • 23Cummings
  • 12Evans
  • 11Alli
  • 22Oluwabori
  • 9Harker

Substitutes

  • 3Galvin
  • 8Hunter
  • 16Keane
  • 17Wright
  • 19Cosgrave
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors6420114714
2Barnet6411138513
3Chesterfield64111511413
4Hartlepool64021511412
5Rochdale6312107310
6Altrincham62401210210
7Woking6312108210
8Ebbsfleet630310919
9Halifax62316519
10Maidenhead United62316519
11Gateshead6222121028
12Wealdstone622279-28
13Dag & Red621368-27
14Aldershot62131014-47
15Eastleigh613278-16
16Boreham Wood613269-36
17Bromley613258-36
18Kidderminster613225-36
19Oxford City612389-15
20Oldham6123710-35
21Fylde61231216-45
22Dorking6114714-74
23York6033711-43
24Southend63031275-1
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC