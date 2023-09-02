Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Queen's Park
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|5
|1
|9
|2
|Dundee Utd
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|7
|7
|3
|Raith Rovers
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|7
|4
|Airdrieonians
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|6
|5
|Partick Thistle
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Dunfermline
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|7
|Morton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
|8
|Arbroath
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|9
|Ayr
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|10
|Inverness CT
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|0
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
After the midweek Champions League disappointment, Michael Beale and Rangers need to get it right in Sunday's Old Firm game, says Steven Thompson.
As ever, week three of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season served up a palpable contrast in emotions.
At 26, Scotland defender Kieran Tierney's story may only really be getting going as he joins Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal.
Michael Beale said the Champions League qualifiers "came too soon" for Rangers, but time is not on his side with Celtic looming.
Find out your club's full fixture list for the 2023-24 season in the Scottish Professional Football League.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland