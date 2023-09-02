Stranraer v Peterhead

StranraerStranraer15:00PeterheadPeterhead
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|5
|4
|8
|2
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|3
|The Spartans
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|8
|4
|Stranraer
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|5
|Peterhead
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|3
|7
|6
|Stenhousemuir
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|7
|Elgin
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|8
|Forfar
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|2
|9
|East Fife
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|2
|10
|Clyde
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|1