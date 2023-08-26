Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran Women and Cliftonville Ladies saw off Sion Swifts Ladies and Larne Women respectively as the battle to win the 2023 league title hots up.

With five sets of fixtures remaining, the Glens hold a three-point lead over the defending champions.

Kerry Beattie's treble helped the Glens defeat Sion 4-1 while Cliftonville emphatically saw off Larne 10-0.

Linfield Women beat Derry City Women 3-1 while Lisburn Ladies were 3-0 victors over Ballymena United Women.

At Ashfield, the league's leading goalscorer Beattie found the net twice in the opening three minutes, before completing her hat-trick in stoppage time.

Zoe McGlynn had pulled one back for League Cup finalists Swifts after a quarter-of-an-hour while Emma McMaster restored Glentoran's two-goal lead early in the second half.

Cliftonville hit double figures as they pushed Larne aside at Solitude.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan hit an early double to set the ball rolling before Marissa Callaghan notched a couple of her own in addition to a Kirsty McGuinness strike, all before the break.

Caitlin McGuinness then got her name on the scoresheet just before the hour mark, and again with a little over 10 minutes remaining.

Cliftonville then finished with a flourish with three late goals. Callaghan claimed her hat-trick on 89 minutes, Claire Shaw added another moments after that and Fionnula Morgan wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.

Linfield came from a goal down to get past bottom-of-the-table Derry City at Midgley Park.

Ellie Redden had fired the Candystripes in front inside the opening 10 minutes, only for Mia Moore to level midway through the first half.

Moore found the net again not long after the interval before Carla Devine made sure of the points with seven minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, at the Bluebell Stadium, three second half goals saw Lisburn Ladies defeat Ballymena United Women.

Morgan Shannon broke the deadlock just before the hour with Michelle McDaid doubling up on 76 minutes ahead of a third from Stacey Murdough right at the end of normal time.