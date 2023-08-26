Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Andrew Moran made his Premier League debut as a late substitute in Brighton's 4-1 win at Everton in January

Championship club Blackburn Rovers have signed Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Andrew Moran on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has made three senior appearances since joining the Seagulls from Bray Wanderers in 2020.

A Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Moran becomes Blackburn's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

He is eligible to make his Rovers debut at Watford on Sunday (12:00 BST).

"He is a player that we have worked hard on all summer to attract to the club," Blackburn director of football Gregg Broughton told the club website. external-link

"Andy is one of the many talented young Irish players to have been recruited by Brighton and he will bring a great attacking threat to our squad.

"He is capable of playing centrally and in wide areas, he is very comfortable in possession and he is aggressive without the ball.

