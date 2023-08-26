Last updated on .From the section Eastleigh

During his time as Eastleigh manager, Lee Bradbury won 24 games, drew 16 and lost 29

Eastleigh have sacked manager Lee Bradbury just five games into the National League season.

The Spitfires lost to Southend United on Friday night and are without a win so far in 2023-24.

Bradbury, 48, was appointed manager in February 2022 and guided the club to a ninth placed finish in his first full season in charge.

The club thanked Bradbury and assistant manager Brian Stock in a statement announcing their departure on Saturday.

"We would like to thank Lee and Brian for their commitment to the club during their year and a half tenure," a club statement said. external-link

"We wish them both all the best for the future."

Richard Hill and Jason Bristow will take charge at the Silverlake Stadium whilst the recruitment process for a new first team manager begins.

Eastleigh, who have failed to score in their past two matches, are currently 18th in the National League table with zero wins, two draws and three losses.