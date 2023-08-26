Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by world governing body Fifa.

Rubiales has refused to resign after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's Women's World Cup final win over England in Sydney.

The federation (RFEF) has also said it will take legal over Hermoso's "lies".

But Fifa has opted to "provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level".

Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old on Friday.

"This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings," Fifa added.

Fifa has also ordered Rubiales or any RFEF representative to refrain from attempting to contact Hermoso, 33.

The RFEF said it had tried to contact Hermoso, who is Spain's leading women's goalscorer with 51 from 101 appearances, but had "been unsuccessful at all times".

