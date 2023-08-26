Match ends, VfL Bochum 1848 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Donyell Malen's equaliser earned a point for Borussia Dortmund as their stuttering start to the Bundesliga season continued at Bochum.
Bochum took the lead through Kevin Stoger's powerful drive from a tight angle on the left side of the box.
Dortmund levelled when Dutch striker Malen was given time and space outside the box to pick his spot from 25 yards.
Malen netted an 88th-minute goal to earn Dortmund an unconvincing 1-0 win over Cologne on the opening day.
Dortmund went within a whisker of a first Bundesliga title in 11 years last season, only to blow it on the final day of the campaign.
Edin Terzic's side appear to be suffering from a hangover of sorts having largely underwhelmed in their opening two games of the 2023-24 campaign.
Bochum had been thumped 5-0 in their opening match last weekend, but despite monopolising possession, Dortmund registered just three shots on target to Bochum's seven.
Dortmund needed two superb saves from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to keep out deflected efforts from Stoger and Patrick Osterhage.
Line-ups
VfL Bochum
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Riemann
- 4Masovic
- 20Ordets
- 5Bernardo
- 15PasslackSubstituted forGamboaat 81'minutes
- 8Losilla
- 7StögerBooked at 66minsSubstituted forOsterhageat 81'minutes
- 32WittekSubstituted forSoaresat 48'minutes
- 11AsanoSubstituted forAntwi-Adjeiat 59'minutes
- 19BeroBooked at 71mins
- 33HofmannSubstituted forBroschinskiat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Gamboa
- 3Soares
- 6Osterhage
- 13Daschner
- 22Antwi-Adjei
- 23Thiede
- 29Broschinski
- 31Schlotterbeck
- 41Loosli
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kobel
- 17Wolf
- 15HummelsSubstituted forSüleat 45'minutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 5Bensebaïni
- 20SabitzerSubstituted forAdeyemiat 62'minutes
- 23CanBooked at 75mins
- 21MalenSubstituted forBynoe-Gittensat 81'minutes
- 8NmechaSubstituted forÖzcanat 81'minutes
- 19Brandt
- 9HallerSubstituted forMoukokoat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Morey
- 6Özcan
- 10T Hazard
- 11Reus
- 18Moukoko
- 25Süle
- 27Adeyemi
- 33Meyer
- 43Bynoe-Gittens
- Referee:
- Robert Schröder
- Attendance:
- 26,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfL Bochum 1848 1, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaïni.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Offside, VfL Bochum 1848. Ivan Ordets tries a through ball, but Christopher Antwi-Adjei is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ivan Ordets (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Attempt missed. Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Post update
Foul by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund).
Post update
Erhan Masovic (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, VfL Bochum 1848. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristian Gamboa.
Post update
Hand ball by Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848).
Post update
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens replaces Donyell Malen.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Felix Nmecha.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Sébastien Haller.