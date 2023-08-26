Close menu
Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan4TorinoTorino1

AC Milan 4-1 Torino: Olivier Giroud penalty double maintains Serie A winning start

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud is France's all-time leading goalscorer with 54 goals in 12 matches

Olivier Giroud scored two penalties as AC Milan maintained their winning start in Serie A with a 4-1 victory over Torino at San Siro.

Christian Pulisic tapped in from close range to open the scoring for Milan before Perr Schuurs equalised.

Veteran France striker Giroud converted from the spot either side of half-time while Theo Hernandez also got on the scoresheet with a deft angled chip.

Jose Mourinho's Roma remain winless after a 2-1 defeat by Hellas Verona.

Giroud has picked up where he left off last season and has scored in five straight Serie A matches for Milan.

Since his Serie A debut in August 2021, the 36-year-old has also scored the most goals (27) in the Italian top flight of any Milan player.

Meanwhile Roma, who drew their opening game of the season with Salernitana 2-2, were left frustrated after the loss in Verona.

Ondrej Duda punished Rui Patricio from close range to give Hellas the lead before Cyril Ngonge broke clear in first-half injury time and calmly finished.

Houssem Aouar pulled one back for Roma with a header after the break but Hellas, reduced to 10 men after Isak Hien's red card with six minutes left, held on.

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 28ThiawBooked at 70minsSubstituted forKjærat 79'minutes
  • 23Tomori
  • 19HernándezBooked at 39minsSubstituted forFlorenziat 87'minutes
  • 8Loftus-CheekSubstituted forMusahat 66'minutes
  • 33Krunic
  • 14Reijnders
  • 11Pulisic
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forChukwuezeat 66'minutes
  • 10Rafael LeãoSubstituted forOkaforat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Adli
  • 17Okafor
  • 18Romero
  • 20Kalulu
  • 21Chukwueze
  • 24Kjær
  • 29Colombo
  • 31Pellegrino
  • 32Pobega
  • 42Florenzi
  • 57Sportiello
  • 80Musah
  • 83Mirante

Torino

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 32V Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 57mins
  • 3Schuurs
  • 4Buongiorno
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 19BellanovaSubstituted forLazaroat 59'minutes
  • 28Ricci
  • 8IlicBooked at 11minsSubstituted forLinettyat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 27Vojvoda
  • 16Vlasic
  • 10RadonjicSubstituted forKaramohat 59'minutes
  • 9SanabriaSubstituted forPellegriat 22'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gemello
  • 2Bayeye
  • 6Zima
  • 7Karamoh
  • 11Pellegri
  • 14Ilkhan
  • 20Lazaro
  • 61Tameze
  • 66Gineitis
  • 71Popa
  • 77Linetty
  • 94N'Guessan
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 4, Torino 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 4, Torino 1.

  3. Post update

    Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Samuele Ricci (Torino).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (AC Milan).

  6. Post update

    Nikola Vlasic (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nikola Vlasic (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tijjani Reijnders (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yunus Musah.

  10. Booking

    Karol Linetty (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Karol Linetty (Torino).

  13. Post update

    Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino).

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Alessandro Florenzi replaces Theo Hernández.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mike Maignan (AC Milan).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Torino. Nikola Vlasic tries a through ball, but Yann Karamoh is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Simon Kjær replaces Malick Thiaw.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alessandro Buongiorno.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22006156
2Hellas Verona22003126
3Fiorentina11004133
4Juventus11003033
5Napoli11003123
6Inter Milan11002023
7Lecce11002113
8Atalanta21013213
9Monza21012203
10Frosinone210134-13
11Salernitana10102201
12Cagliari10100001
13Roma201134-11
14Torino201114-31
15Lazio100112-10
16Bologna100102-20
17Sassuolo100102-20
18Genoa100114-30
19Udinese100103-30
20Empoli200203-30
View full Italian Serie A table

