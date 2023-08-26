Match ends, AC Milan 4, Torino 1.
Olivier Giroud scored two penalties as AC Milan maintained their winning start in Serie A with a 4-1 victory over Torino at San Siro.
Christian Pulisic tapped in from close range to open the scoring for Milan before Perr Schuurs equalised.
Veteran France striker Giroud converted from the spot either side of half-time while Theo Hernandez also got on the scoresheet with a deft angled chip.
Jose Mourinho's Roma remain winless after a 2-1 defeat by Hellas Verona.
Giroud has picked up where he left off last season and has scored in five straight Serie A matches for Milan.
Since his Serie A debut in August 2021, the 36-year-old has also scored the most goals (27) in the Italian top flight of any Milan player.
Meanwhile Roma, who drew their opening game of the season with Salernitana 2-2, were left frustrated after the loss in Verona.
Ondrej Duda punished Rui Patricio from close range to give Hellas the lead before Cyril Ngonge broke clear in first-half injury time and calmly finished.
Houssem Aouar pulled one back for Roma with a header after the break but Hellas, reduced to 10 men after Isak Hien's red card with six minutes left, held on.
