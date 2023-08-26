Paris St-Germain v Lens

Attempt missed. Andy Diouf (Lens) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Florian Sotoca.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2Hakimi
- 5Marquinhos
- 37Skriniar
- 21Hernández
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 4Ugarte
- 17Vitinha
- 10Dembélé
- 11Asensio
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 8Ruiz
- 15Danilo
- 27Ndour
- 28Soler
- 32Kurzawa
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
- 80Tenas
Lens
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 30Samba
- 24Gradit
- 4Danso
- 14MedinaBooked at 19mins
- 29Frankowski
- 6Abdul Samed
- 18Diouf
- 3Machado
- 28Thomasson
- 20Fulgini
- 7Sotoca
Substitutes
- 5Spierings
- 9Wahi
- 10Pereira da Costa
- 16Leca
- 21Haïdara
- 25Khusanov
- 26Le Cardinal
- 27Guilavogui
- 32Sishuba
- Referee:
- François Letexier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Foul by Jonathan Gradit (Lens).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Brice Samba.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Przemyslaw Frankowski.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Facundo Medina.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Corner, Lens. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Facundo Medina with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).
Deiver Machado (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Andy Diouf (Lens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Deiver Machado (Lens).
Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Lens).
Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deiver Machado (Lens).