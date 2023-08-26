Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain0LensLens0

Paris St-Germain v Lens

European Football

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 37Skriniar
  • 21Hernández
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 4Ugarte
  • 17Vitinha
  • 10Dembélé
  • 11Asensio
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Ruiz
  • 15Danilo
  • 27Ndour
  • 28Soler
  • 32Kurzawa
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike
  • 80Tenas

Lens

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 30Samba
  • 24Gradit
  • 4Danso
  • 14MedinaBooked at 19mins
  • 29Frankowski
  • 6Abdul Samed
  • 18Diouf
  • 3Machado
  • 28Thomasson
  • 20Fulgini
  • 7Sotoca

Substitutes

  • 5Spierings
  • 9Wahi
  • 10Pereira da Costa
  • 16Leca
  • 21Haïdara
  • 25Khusanov
  • 26Le Cardinal
  • 27Guilavogui
  • 32Sishuba
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLens
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Diouf (Lens) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Florian Sotoca.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Gradit (Lens).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Brice Samba.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Przemyslaw Frankowski.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Facundo Medina.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Lens. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Facundo Medina with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).

  13. Post update

    Deiver Machado (Lens) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andy Diouf (Lens) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Deiver Machado (Lens).

  17. Post update

    Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Lens).

  19. Post update

    Manuel Ugarte (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Deiver Machado (Lens).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 26th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco321010557
2Marseille32106337
3Brest32015506
4Rennes21106244
5Montpellier21106334
6Lille21103124
7Toulouse21103214
8Reims21013213
9PSG30301103
10Strasbourg210124-23
11Nice20202202
12Lorient20201102
13Lens302134-12
14Le Havre201134-11
15Nantes301247-31
16Metz201137-41
17Lyon200226-40
18Clermont200226-40
View full French Ligue 1 table

