Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Ryan Allsop's former clubs include Wycombe, Blackpool and Coventry

Cardiff City goalkeeper Ryan Allsop looks set to join Hull City after Bluebirds manager Erol Bulut said he could leave the Championship club.

Allsop, 31, joined Cardiff from Derby in 2022 and started all but two of the Bluebirds' league games last season.

But with Jak Alnwick now Cardiff's first choice and Alex Runarsson joining on loan from Arsenal, Allsop has yet to feature in this campaign.

"If somebody wants to leave, we don't keep anybody here," said Bulut.

"We got a message from his [Allsop's] management.

"For that shirt, you have to fight. He did it in years before but his management said they wanted to make their move, so we made our move also.

"We took Alex Runarsson on loan so we let him [Allsop] go."

As Allsop is into the final 12 months of his two-year contract at Cardiff, Hull are expected to only have to pay a nominal fee to secure his services on a permanent transfer.

Runarsson is one of eight signings Bulut has made since he was appointed Cardiff manager in June, and the former Fenerbahce boss is still keen to make more additions to his squad before the transfer window shuts on 1 September.

"We try our best. We still have some time," said Bulut.

"I hope we can manage to get one more centre-back at least."