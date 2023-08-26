Sean Dyche's Everton lie bottom of the table without a point or a goal

The natives are beginning to get restless once more.

Following a season in which Everton scraped survival and manager Sean Dyche pleaded for major changes after the final game win over Bournemouth, the situation does not seem to be improving.

After Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Wolves, the Toffees are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, failing to gain a point from their opening three matches for the first time in 33 years and without scoring in that opening spell for the first time in their history.

"It is very frustrating and as bad as Fulham," said Dyche. "Creating high-quality chances, a generally good performance and a big reaction from the Aston Villa game. We don't score a goal and that is our responsibility.

"Everyone talks about strikers... As a team we are creating chances and we cannot find that goal. Their goalkeeper is arguably man of the match but we should be putting the chances in.

"It is not a positive when you don't win a game. We played well, should be winning the game and we don't."

'We have never seen Everton like this'

Summer signing Youssef Chermiti came on for his Everton debut against Wolves

Everton were the better side for large parts of the contest at Goodison Park but their long-standing issue of failing to find the net bit them once more.

Since the start of last season, the Toffees have not found the net in 17 games, with Bournemouth the only side to fare worse with 19.

In a match between the two lowest scoring sides of last season, it was visitors Wolves who came out on top.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured again, 20-year-old Lewis Dobbin was given his first senior start but he struggled to make an impact and was replaced by teenage debutant Youssef Chermiti, who made his first appearance in a Blues shirt since joining from Sporting Lisbon.

On-loan Arnaut Danjuma looked lively in the final third but without being fully convincing that he is the man to ease their goalscoring burden.

Dyche said: "It is a reality, it has been there for a long while. We are trying to correct it in the group and with the players we have signed - and if we can get others in.

"People still ask, why haven't we signed two strikers? We haven't got pots of gold, we are trying to construct deals. There are maybe things getting closer but we don't know until they are actually done."

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha said on Final Score: "We have seen Everton be good, bad, indifferent in the Premier League but we have never seen them like this before."The fact that they have lost their first three games without scoring, the performance they put in away to Villa last week, and now they are losing at home to Wolves who have their own struggles as well."It's not just those three games, it is the previous two years. The feeling around the place isn't going to be positive because at what point do you give up hope?"

'All these things cost money'

With the game heading towards a goalless draw, Sasa Kalajdzic scored Wolves' winner in the 88th minute to spark pandemonium in the away end and fury among the home supporters.

There were audible jeers as the referee's whistle blew for full-time, with a number of supporters stomping home having let out a few expletives.

One man approached the press box at the end and shouted: "Make sure you all write about how the board have *messed* him (Dyche) again."

As far as the supporters are concerned, the team's malaise lies firmly with owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright, who have overseen a wretched period and squandered millions in transfers.

Investment talks with MSP Sports Capital fell through on Wednesday and, with the summer window about to shut next week, Everton remain in need of reinforcements.

They have been heavily linked with a move for Udinese's Beto but it remains to be seen if they can trigger the Portuguese striker's £30m release clause. They've also been linked with Southampton's Che Adams.

When asked on Thursday about bringing in a striker, Dyche joked the club had gone for Harry Kane but it "didn't quite come off".

On Saturday, Dyche was asked if the side needs new acquisitions in both defence and attack and he replied: "If you have the amount of money to do all of that, that would be helpful.

"If someone asked if I was being flippant during the week, I wasn't. I was trying to be myself. All these things cost money.

"If we had loads and loads of money, we would change all sorts because things have not been right for a long time. I am trying to remodel a group with the players that are here.

"All these names that get bandied about... There are some that are real and some that are not."