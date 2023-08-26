Close menu

Dean Henderson: Crystal Palace close to signing Manchester United goalkeeper

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Henderson joined the Manchester United academy aged 14

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United's England goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 26-year-old, a substitute during United's win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, will take a medical over the weekend.

Henderson was on loan Forest last season but they signed Matt Turner from Arsenal as their new number one.

United are set to buy Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir for £4.3m as Henderson's replacement.

