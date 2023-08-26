Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Henderson joined the Manchester United academy aged 14

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign Manchester United's England goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The 26-year-old, a substitute during United's win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, will take a medical over the weekend.

Henderson was on loan Forest last season but they signed Matt Turner from Arsenal as their new number one.

United are set to buy Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir for £4.3m as Henderson's replacement.