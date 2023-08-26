Nathan Wood has played in all Swansea's league games so far this season

Swansea City head coach Michael Duff says he does not expect Nathan Wood to leave for Southampton before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

Swansea have rejected two Southampton offers - both of which were worth up to £10m - for Wood.

Duff says the Saints have not met Swansea's valuation of the centre-back, who is under contract until next summer with the option of a further year.

"He is a good player, that's why people want him," Duff said.

"He's our player and he has two years left on his contract. The total value of the second bid, I don't think was any different from the first one. The sell-ons and things just got juggled around.

"I want a Ferrari for Christmas… He has signed his contract, he's our player and I thought he was good today."

Wood played the full 90 minutes as Swansea were beaten 2-1 at Preston on Saturday.

Southampton boss Russell Martin wants to sign the England Under-21 international for a second time having brought him to Wales when he was Swansea boss.

"He is wanted by a club, the manager was previously here and he obviously knows him really well," Duff added.

"But we have got a valuation on him. The club who have put the bid in have just received a lot of money and the value we think compared to the value of players being sold who are at his level - it's short of the mark."

Duff, meanwhile, says Swansea must strengthen this week following the sale of Joel Piroe to Leeds United.

The Welsh club are keen to replace Piroe, while they also remain in the hunt for a left-wingback and a central defender.

"It's going to have to happen in the next week because we are short in certain areas," Duff added.

"I think we'll need to bring someone in [up front]. We have lost 20 goals out of the team. Add Olivier [Ntcham], there's 30 goals we have lost.

"We are playing Josh Key [at left-wingback] - it's difficult enough stepping up a division, but doing it out of the position, it's almost unfair on him. Hopefully we'll get something in by the end of the week."