Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen15:00HibernianHibernian
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • RangersRangers12:00CelticCeltic
  • AberdeenAberdeen15:00HibernianHibernian
  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00MotherwellMotherwell

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren42208628
2Celtic32107347
3Motherwell32105327
4Rangers32016156
5Ross County420256-16
6Dundee41215505
7Livingston412147-35
8Hearts31112114
9Kilmarnock411223-14
10Aberdeen302135-22
11St Johnstone402226-42
12Hibernian300358-30
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport