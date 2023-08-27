Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Josh Sargent was injured while putting the Canaries ahead on 11 minutes in the win over Huddersfield

Norwich face an anxious wait to discover the extent of Josh Sargent's ankle injury.

City were 4-0 winners at Huddersfield on Saturday but the win was marred by the American forward limping off.

Sargent charged down Terriers goalkeeper Lee Nicholls to put the visitors ahead on 11 minutes but stayed down after Nicholls' last-ditch tackle.

Canaries boss David Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk: "Unfortunately it looks like a serious ankle injury."

The 23-year-old has started the Championship season in fine form and scored for the third straight game in the comfortable victory.

After the match, Wagner said: "This is the only setback we had to take out of this game.

"We have to assess him but it looks like a serious one, his ankle is quite swollen.

"We will have to do further investigations but he will have a scan and we will know more in the coming days."

Asked whether the injury might tempt the club into signing reinforcements before the transfer window closes on 1 September, Wagner said: "It depends on how long (Sargent's absence) is but at the end of the day I am quite happy and confident in the players we have.

"I think we are covered quite well, but it shows how quickly things can change."

Rowe continues hot streak

Norwich's win also saw Jonathan Rowe continue his record-breaking start to the season, scoring for the fifth consecutive game.

"Obviously five in a row is something special - but how he works for the team defensively and his link up play was very good," said Wagner.

"His performance is consistently good. Goals are great, for him and for us, but what I really like is how committed he is and how he performs defensively and in possession as well," he added.