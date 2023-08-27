Mia McAuley gave Rangers the advantage but the lead was short lived

Celtic are two points clear at the top of the SWPL after their 9-0 hammering of Dundee United preceded a draw between Rangers and Glasgow City.

Natalie Ross netted twice as Celtic made it four wins out of four and 29 goals scored for the campaign.

Rangers temporarily led defending champions City through Mia McAuley, with Brenna Lovera quickly levelling.

Partick Thistle humbled Montrose 5-0, Hearts won 2-0 at Aberdeen and Hibernian drew 2-2 with Spartans.

And Carla Boyce scored the day's only hat-trick in Motherwell's 4-0 win over Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton.

Honours even between Glasgow rivals

BBC Scotland's Amy Canavan at Broadwood

Onlookers would have been forgiven for thinking it would take time for Glasgow City to adjust to life without the vivacious Priscila Chinchilla, but that has certainly not been the case at the start of the season, with summer signing Cori Sullivan filling any void with abundance.

The speedy 23-year-old winger was at the heart of City's promising play in the first half. Driving down the left and lofting balls into the mixer was a common sight, but no takers appeared. Lovera connected with her free-kick from the right, but Jenna Fife palmed away the close-range nod. It was the closest either side came in a cagey first half.

Quality, though, is never far away when these two sides are in action and promptly after the interval, they delivered. In both instances, it was all about the assist. Kirsty MacLean delivered a sensational ball from deep for 17-year-old McAuley to chase on a ruthless counter attack, while Lauren Davidson's delightful reverse pass into Lovera wiped Rangers' defence out of the game.

Brenna Lovera levelled for Glasgow City

A tight affair was always on the cards and a draw long felt the destined result, but Rangers striker Kirsty Howat let two gilt-edged chances pass her by late on. She failed to latch on to a zipped ball across the face of goal from substitute Sarah Ewens before squandering a sight at an open goal as a rebound fell kindly in her path.

Goals aplenty for Celtic, Thistle & Boyce

Maria McAneny scored straight from a corner for Celtic's opener and Natalie Ross converted the second from close range. Chloe Craig scored following another dangerous Celtic corner and Colette Cavanagh added a fourth in the six-yard box.

Tiree Burchill struck for five and Ross netted again with a fierce shot before half-time. Amy Gallacher powerfully struck the seventh goal, 15-year-old Amy Sharkey made it eight and Kit Loferski headed the final goal.

Carla Girasoli put Hearts in front away to Aberdeen, a lead that lasted until the second half when Georgia Timms doubled it from close range.

Goals from Sarah Clelland and Robyn McCafferty put Spartans two up at the break. Jorian Baucom halved Hibs' deficit from the penalty spot after Dion McMahon was sent off for the visitors. It looked like Spartans would hold on until Brooke Nunn volleyed Hibs level deep into added time.

Partick Thistle were three goals to the good by the break at home to Montrose. Megan Robb opened the scoring in the first minute with the second coming from Lucy Sinclair and Cara Henderson netting the third. Henderson got her second from the penalty spot in the second period and Imogen Longcake completed the scoring.

Boyce's double put Motherwell into a 2-0 lead at the break and she completed her hat-trick early in the second half. Kaitlyn Canavan added a fourth goal in added time from close range.

Watch highlights of Sunday's SWPL matches on Sportscene on BBC Scotland on Monday from 19:00 BST