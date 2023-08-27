Close menu

Mohammed Kudus: West Ham complete £38m signing of Ajax midfielder

West Ham

Muhammed Kudus celebrates scoring during Ajax's 4-1 win over Heracles earlier this month
Kudus featured in Ajax's first two Eredivisie games this season, scoring one goal

West Ham have completed the signing of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus in a deal worth at least £38m.

The 23-year-old scored a hat-trick in Ajax's Europa League play-off win over Ludogorets in Bulgaria on Thursday.

"I've been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid," said Kudus, as West Ham confirmed his Premier League arrival.

"I'm so happy to be here. But it doesn't stop here, I want to keep going. I can't wait to get started."

He will cost 44.5m euros plus add-ons and is relishing the prospect of elite level football in England.

"I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that's what football is all about," Kudus said.

Brighton were understood to have reached an agreement with Ajax for Kudus earlier this month, but they were unable to finalise personal terms.

Kudus started his professional career at Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2018, before joining Ajax in 2020 where he has scored 27 goals in 87 appearances, helping his side to two Dutch league titles.

He scored 11 goals in 30 Eredivisie appearances last season as Ajax finished third.

For Ghana, Kudus has scored seven goals in 24 games since making his debut in 2019 and started all three matches for his side at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring twice in a 3-2 win over South Korea.

He is West Ham manager David Moyes' second recruit from Ajax this summer following the arrival of fellow midfielder Edson Alvarez in a deal thought to be worth about £35m.

West Ham also signed midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton and defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart earlier this month.

Comments

Join the conversation

60 comments

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 21:08

    West Ham have played a blinder in the transfer window. Ward Prowse and Kudus are good enough for most of the top 4 sides. I am surprised none went for them. That West Ham have got them is a major coup and I think we will see the hammers do rather well this season.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 21:06

    Wouldn't they be better off signing a football player? They haven't thought it through.

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 21:05

    Excellent. The midfield now looks strong & has depth. By please get a decent striker so poor old Antonio isn't flogged all season up front on his own

  • Comment posted by Plastikman5, today at 21:04

    does he do childrens partys too..?

  • Comment posted by qwerty, today at 21:00

    Tim Steidten, Hammer of the Year

  • Comment posted by Hammersandwich, today at 20:58

    Get in there. Great signing for us. Let's just hope Moyes lets the boy play. Defend with 6, Paqueta box to box and free reign given to the front three so we can be a REAL threat on the counter attack. Get best from him for 1 or 2 seasons and then if big boys want him we can double our money. One last push for a striker (El Nesryi🤞🏻) and it's been an EXCELLENT window after shaky start.COYI ⚒️⚒️

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 20:58

    I live in the Netherlands and I said on this site when Man Utd signed Antony they had paid way too much and he wouldn't be the player their supporters hoped he would be.

    Kudus is a much better player and at less than half the price, West Ham have done well to get him and he will be a really good player for them .... Until they sell him for double the price in a year or 2!

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 20:50

    Kudos to Sullivan, Moyes, Steidten, Noble, and anyone else involved in this transfer window. Using the Rice money to sign JWP, Alvarez, and Kudus is incredible business. I didn’t even dream we would do this well.

    • Reply posted by Stevo60, today at 20:56

      Stevo60 replied:
      And Movropanos

  • Comment posted by expro, today at 20:50

    Great signing for the Irons ⚒

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 20:45

    If they don't sign Maguire then this could end up being an inspired transfer window for WestHam.

    • Reply posted by expro, today at 20:50

      expro replied:
      Muguire will be a big mistake

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 20:40

    Looks like another interesting season ahead for us Hammers. From being the only PL team not to have signed a new player to 4 decent looking signings in quick succession; what a turnaround.

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 20:36

    Brighton possibly experiencing how Liverpool felt when they thought they'd landed a certain player.

  • Comment posted by Gervaise Brook-Hampster, today at 20:35

    So long as he's Ghana give his best for West Ham each game, that's good enough for me!

    • Reply posted by Mother Superior, today at 20:39

      Mother Superior replied:
      God bless you, my son.

  • Comment posted by Glen Brighton, today at 20:32

    Quick, skilful and 22. Played at the top in Holland and Champions league and with World Cup experience. The PL stage is set. Welcome to West Ham star boy.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 20:30

    Welcome to West Ham Mo 🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧 COYI ⚒️

  • Comment posted by whammerhead68, today at 20:29

    I'm assuming that Kudus is now cup-tied in the EL as he played in Ajax's win on Thursday. That's not good.

    • Reply posted by Compton Shark, today at 20:31

      Compton Shark replied:
      No it's all good, cup tie rule dropped in 2018

  • Comment posted by jaycee, today at 20:27

    Pity he’ll not be allowed to cross the halfway line with Moyes.

  • Comment posted by Dalsie, today at 20:25

    It was just under 3 weeks ago there seemed to be an anti-west ham agenda in the msm. 3 games in and some brilliant signings and the clowns have gone quiet again

    • Reply posted by expro, today at 20:53

      expro replied:
      Just supporters with their own opinions We are not in Russia China or North Korea

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 20:17

    The modern game seems to be a lot of players who I've never heard of been bought with big promise. That could be just me getting old & not keeping up.

    That said from everything I read this seems like a good bit of business and west ham look to have a decent season ahead which I'm happy about. Like west ham and think Moyes is a good manager. Glad they've stuck with him. Top half min. Maybe top 8.

    • Reply posted by squarewindow, today at 20:26

      squarewindow replied:
      Kudus is very talented. Seen him play for Ajax in Europe. He's one of those players who will be off to a top 6 club after proving he can handle the Prem after one year at West Ham.

  • Comment posted by yorkshire iron , today at 20:16

    Looks a good signing from what we’ve seen him do for Ajax. Let’s hope it translates to the irons. Been a good window so far. We don’t need Maguire while we’ve got Angelo Ogbonna, the man is immense.

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 20:39

      korvintage64 replied:
      Does anybody need/want Maguire? The blokes confidence looks in terminal decline to me. Players have worked him out, slow on the turn & easily forced into mistakes when put under pressure.

