German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich3AugsburgFC Augsburg1

Harry Kane: England captain scores twice as Bayern Munich beat Augsburg

By Tom RostanceBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments23

Harry Kane celebrates
Harry Kane has three goals in his first two Bundesliga games

England captain Harry Kane scored twice on his home Bundesliga debut for Bayern Munich as the champions continued their winning start to the league season.

Kane became the first English player to score in his first two Bundesliga games when he clipped a penalty down the middle just before half-time.

The ex-Tottenham forward wrapped up the 3-1 win after the break with a lovely finish with the outside of his foot.

Thomas Tuchel's side dominated possession throughout.

After a sluggish start, Bayern got into their stride and opened the scoring when Leroy Sane's shot hit the post and went in off defender Felix Uduokhai.

Referee Sascha Stegemann then awarded a penalty for Niklas Dorsch's handball after being called to check his monitor by the Video Assistant Referee, with Kane converting the spot-kick with ease.

After the break Bayern looked far brighter, Sane curling a fine shot against the post, before Alphonso Davies found Kane onside and free in the middle to loft a calm finish into the net.

Substitute Dion Beljo wriggled free to poke in a late consolation for the visitors, while Kane wasted a chance to complete his hat-trick when he headed wide.

However, he has now scored in his last seven league appearances, stretching back to his time in the Premier League at Spurs.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 40MazraouiSubstituted forLaimerat 71'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Kim Min-jaeSubstituted forde Ligtat 81'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 8Goretzka
  • 6Kimmich
  • 10SanéSubstituted forTelat 71'minutes
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forMüllerat 71'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGravenberchat 81'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 9Kane

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 25Müller
  • 27Laimer
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 39Tel
  • 41Krätzig
  • 43Hülsmann
  • 45Pavlovic

Augsburg

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Dahmen
  • 27EngelsSubstituted forGumnyat 83'minutes
  • 23Bauer
  • 19Uduokhai
  • 3Pedersen
  • 8RexhbeçajBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBreithauptat 66'minutes
  • 30Dorsch
  • 16VargasSubstituted forCardonaat 66'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 9Demirovic
  • 20MichelSubstituted forBeljoat 66'minutes
  • 11BerishaSubstituted forTietzat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gumny
  • 7Beljo
  • 10Maier
  • 18Breithaupt
  • 21Tietz
  • 24Jensen
  • 38Colina
  • 40Koubek
  • 48Cardona
Referee:
Daniel Siebert
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home19
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, FC Augsburg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, FC Augsburg 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Felix Uduokhai.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.

  5. Post update

    Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Felix Uduokhai (FC Augsburg).

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Harry Kane.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Thomas Müller.

  9. Post update

    Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Matthijs de Ligt.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ryan Gravenberch.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 3, FC Augsburg 1. Dion Beljo (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ermedin Demirovic with a through ball.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Konrad Laimer with a cross.

  13. Booking

    Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Augsburg. Robert Gumny replaces Arne Engels.

  16. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Finn Dahmen.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Min-Jae Kim.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Kingsley Coman.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Niklas Dorsch (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by Simulations, today at 19:40

    Go on Harry!

  • Comment posted by David , today at 19:40

    I wonder how many he could have scored for Spurs if the chairman would have backed him with a couple of proven world class players every now and then

  • Comment posted by Shaibu , today at 19:37

    Kane is lethal!

  • Comment posted by Laticus, today at 19:36

    I think Nunez proved why Kane left the EPL this summer, could not handle a better striker in the league than him. Haaland struggled today too. Nunez will be the best striker in the league. Yet no articles on Liverpools stunning win vs 13 men today, all about Kane it seems.. Liverpool vs the world. VVD will come back stronger after getting robbed. Also the stick TAA got is a disgrace. YNWA

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 19:38

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Excellent satire.

  • Comment posted by Mrsomali, today at 19:35

    I am an arsenal fan but I wish Kane all the best in Germany.
    I will also be following the Bundesliga very closely this season to check on his progress.

    • Reply posted by Goonerfied, today at 19:37

      Goonerfied replied:
      Same here 👍

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:34

    Kane will score goals anywhere

  • Comment posted by CG1975, today at 19:34

    Pleased for him. But what would he be doing in this new look Spurs side with Maddison supplying….

    • Reply posted by boothowl, today at 19:36

      boothowl replied:
      Wasting his time

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 19:33

    Business as usual for Kane. I'd put a pound on him reaching 40 league goals this year and a well deserved trophy

  • Comment posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 19:32

    Kaizer Kane owns Germany

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 19:32

    Pleased he's doing well but when watching them, I do wonder how he'd do with this new Spurs team.

  • Comment posted by quim, today at 19:32

    The bookies will be giving even shorter odds than usual in each game for Kane to score in this league

  • Comment posted by jaycee, today at 19:31

    Spurs aren’t the same team without him!

  • Comment posted by Iain04, today at 19:31

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Seymoure Busch, today at 19:33

      Seymoure Busch replied:
      Yes, he’s bigger than Women’s football

  • Comment posted by AC, today at 19:30

    What's the best guess anyone has on how many goals he'll get this year in Bundesliga?

    • Reply posted by A C, today at 19:35

      A C replied:
      More than he got at Spurs over last 2 seasons

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Union Berlin22008266
2Bayern Munich22007166
3B Leverkusen22006246
4Wolfsburg22004136
5Freiburg22003126
6Frankfurt21102114
6B Dortmund21102114
8RB Leipzig21017433
9Stuttgart21016513
10Hoffenheim21014403
11Augsburg201157-21
12B Mgladbach201147-31
13Mainz201125-31
14VfL Bochum201116-51
15Köln200213-20
16Heidenheim200225-30
17Darmstadt200215-40
18Werder Bremen200205-50
View full German Bundesliga table

