Close menu
Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1BolognaBologna1

Juventus 1-1 Bologna: Paul Pogba makes Juventus return in draw

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paul Pogba plays for Juventus against Bologna
Paul Pogba featured in just 10 games in all competitions for Juventus last season

Paul Pogba made his first appearance since May as Juventus picked up a point at home to Bologna in Serie A.

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson gave Bologna the lead, before Dusan Vlahovic levelled with 10 minutes remaining.

Former Manchester United midfielder Pogba returned to Turin last summer after six years in England, but played just 161 minutes last season.

A string of injuries, including knee surgery, disrupted his campaign and saw the Frenchman, 30, miss the World Cup.

Pogba was forced off after 24 minutes against Cremonese in his last Juventus appearance on 14 May - his first competitive start in more than a year and first since returning from the Old Trafford club.

He missed several weeks of pre-season and was an unused substitute in Juventus' opening-game win over Udinese, but enjoyed a 24-minute cameo from the bench in Sunday's draw.

Champions Napoli enjoyed a 2-0 win over Sassuolo and, along with AC Milan and Hellas Verona, have six points after two games.

Last season's runners-up Lazio were beaten 1-0 at home by newly-promoted Genoa, while Fiorentina were held 2-2 by Lecce.

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-5-2

  • 36Perin
  • 6Danilo
  • 3Bremer
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 22WeahSubstituted forMcKennieat 82'minutes
  • 21FagioliSubstituted forPogbaat 66'minutes
  • 5LocatelliSubstituted forYildizat 82'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 25RabiotBooked at 12mins
  • 27CambiasoSubstituted forIling-Juniorat 66'minutes
  • 9Vlahovic
  • 7ChiesaSubstituted forMilikat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gatti
  • 10Pogba
  • 11Kostic
  • 13Huijsen
  • 14Milik
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16McKennie
  • 17Iling-Junior
  • 18Kean
  • 20Miretti
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 41Nicolussi Caviglia
  • 42Garofani

Bologna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Skorupski
  • 3PoschBooked at 17mins
  • 31Beukema
  • 26Lucumí
  • 22LykogiannisSubstituted forCorazzaat 61'minutes
  • 20AebischerSubstituted forEl Azzouziat 85'minutes
  • 6MoroSubstituted forDomínguezat 61'minutes
  • 7OrsoliniSubstituted forKarlssonat 61'minutes
  • 19Ferguson
  • 11NdoyeSubstituted forFabbianat 90+2'minutes
  • 9Zirkzee

Substitutes

  • 4Sosa
  • 8Domínguez
  • 10Karlsson
  • 14Bonifazi
  • 16Corazza
  • 17El Azzouzi
  • 29De Silvestri
  • 34Ravaglia
  • 50Gasperini
  • 77van Hooijdonk
  • 80Fabbian
  • 82Urbanski
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamBologna
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Juventus 1, Bologna 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Juventus 1, Bologna 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Tommaso Corazza.

  5. Post update

    Paul Pogba (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Fabbian (Bologna).

  7. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Posch (Bologna).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Giovanni Fabbian replaces Dan Ndoye.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dan Ndoye (Bologna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesper Karlsson.

  12. Post update

    Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Posch (Bologna).

  14. Booking

    Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Paul Pogba (Juventus).

  16. Post update

    Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Sam Beukema.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bologna. Oussama El Azzouzi replaces Michel Aebischer.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Paul Pogba (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Lewis Ferguson (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 27th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22006156
2Napoli22005146
3Hellas Verona22003126
4Fiorentina21106334
5Juventus21104134
6Lecce21104314
7Inter Milan11002023
8Atalanta21013213
9Monza21012203
10Frosinone210134-13
11Genoa210124-23
12Salernitana10102201
13Cagliari10100001
14Roma201134-11
15Bologna201113-21
16Torino201114-31
17Udinese100103-30
18Lazio200213-20
19Empoli200203-30
20Sassuolo200204-40
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport