Close menu

Dean Holden: Charlton Athletic manager sacked by League One club

Last updated on .From the section Charltoncomments15

Former Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden
Holden joined Charlton after a spell as assistant and caretaker manager at Stoke City

Charlton Athletic's Dean Holden has become the first Football League manager to lose his job this season after being sacked by the League One club.

The 43-year-old had been in charge at since December 2022.

Charlton have not won since beating Leyton Orient on the opening day of the season, and sit 19th in the table.

Holden's assistant Danny Senda and goalkeeper coach Glyn Shimell will also leave the London club.

Charlton chairman James Rodwell said: "I would like to thank Dean and his staff for their hard work and dedication and sincerely wish them all the best in their future careers.

"Dean's work in steering the club clear of relegation last season should not be forgotten, nor his development of many younger players."

Jason Pearce will take over on an interim basis and will be assisted by Anthony Hayes.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by colin target, today at 00:09

    Went into the season with just one striker with league experience & also trying to rely on too many youngsters instead of replacing the senior pro's that left in the summer. No idea what the owners think about it as none of the major 3 shareholders have said anything at all since they took over a month ago. I doubt they can even find Charlton on a map. We've been conned yet again.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Jazz, today at 00:06

    There’s a few big name managers who didn’t quite cut it at PL level,without being disrespectful to Charlton it might be the perfect opportunity to try again,it’s good club with good supporters,but who would be willing to give it a go by dropping down couple of leagues?Mark Hughes has taken Bradford who almost got them promoted, if someone does well at Charlton it might be a bit of redemption..

  • Comment posted by gwinders, at 23:57 27 Aug

    Too soon and they have won a game.

  • Comment posted by zoltanpeppa, at 23:57 27 Aug

    I fear for clubs whose owners pull the trigger too quickly, how do they expect stability when they do this

  • Comment posted by AddicksFan73, at 23:50 27 Aug

    Sadly, was always likely to happen after Saturday, squeaked past Leyton Orient and then 5 straight defeats. First half against Oxford was the worst Charlton performance I have seen in a long time

  • Comment posted by Fletch, at 23:47 27 Aug

    Nothing like a knee jerk reaction 6 games into a seasonn

  • Comment posted by David, at 23:46 27 Aug

    Seems a bit harsh, the team has lost by the odd goal in all the games they have lost, often to a late goal, one in the 98th minute

  • Comment posted by Paul Carter, at 23:39 27 Aug

    Not sure that the manager is the biggest problem. Sad to see a great club on an endless downward spiral.

  • Comment posted by basil, at 23:33 27 Aug

    Methvens record at Sunderland wasn’t exactly stellar,so this won’t end well for the addicks

  • Comment posted by Gary, at 23:10 27 Aug

    I have nothing for or against Charlton Athletic and the fact they battled agianst relegation last season suggests it was likely to be a struggle this as well. Now I just hope they get relegated for the lack for respect they have shown.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, at 23:23 27 Aug

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      We finished well clear of relegation last year. I feel for Dean but his tactics were not working and we were making the same mistakes over and over. Not shocked it happened. A lot of pressure on the new owners to get this right.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, at 23:10 27 Aug

    And before August is over, the first manager is sacked.
    Who will be next?

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, at 23:38 27 Aug

      finnharpsman replied:
      Not just a question of who but how many before midnight Thursday?

  • Comment posted by Phil, at 23:05 27 Aug

    Mr Rodwell and Mr Methven making the decisions...questionable judgements from questionable men. It will not end well Addicks fans, it will not end well.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC