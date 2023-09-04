Close menu
League One
CambridgeCambridge United20:00ReadingReading
Venue: Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United v Reading

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 4th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter641182613
2Bolton6411127513
3Stevenage641183513
4Port Vale6411710-313
5Portsmouth633092712
6Oxford Utd640297212
7Lincoln City6321106411
8Barnsley6312147710
9Wycombe631269-310
10Derby630311839
11Cambridge53027439
12Blackpool62314409
13Peterborough630389-19
14Shrewsbury630346-29
15Northampton621356-17
16Charlton620479-26
17Bristol Rovers613268-26
18Reading52034405
19Carlisle612346-25
20Leyton Orient6114411-74
21Wigan631210732
22Burton602429-72
23Fleetwood6015310-71
24Cheltenham601508-81
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC