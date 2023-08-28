Close menu

Scotland call up Elliot Anderson for matches with Cyprus & England

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson
Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson could play for Scotland against England at Hampden

Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson has received his first Scotland call-up for next month's Euro 2024 qualifier in Cyprus and the friendly with England at Hampden.

Anderson, 20, from Whitley Bay, represented Scotland at youth level, qualifying through his grandmother from Glasgow.

He briefly switched allegiances to England Under-19s in 2021, but returned for one Scotland appearance at under-21 level last year.

Anderson has been used as a substitute in Newcastle's first three Premier League outings this season.

Scotland sit top of Group A with maximum points after four matches.

Cyprus have opened with three defeats, including a 3-0 loss at Hampden in March.

Following the match in Larnaca on 8 September, Scotland host England four days later to commemorate the first meeting between the nations in 1872.

Watched by 4,000 spectators, the 0-0 draw at Hamilton Crescent, Glasgow, is officially recognised by Fifa as the first international match.

Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper is missing through injury, while Celtic full-back Greg Taylor and Blackburn Rovers centre-half Dominic Hyam make way for the fit-again pair of Nathan Patterson and Scott McKenna.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Norwich), Liam Kelly (Motherwell), Zander Clark (Hearts)

Defenders: Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad), Jack Hendry (Al-Ettifaq), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Ryan Porteous (Watford), John Souttar (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Nathan Patterson (Everton)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Bournemouth), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Kevin Nisbet (Millwall)

  • Comment posted by ThistleNil, today at 13:04

    I've got absolutely nothing against English footballers, but they shouldn't be playing for Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Love-Chips-Hate-Spuds, today at 12:59

    We are looking a very decent side again and we have to keep it that way, England is a friendly so result does not matter, but we all know i'm kidding

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 12:58

    Yep I'm never gonna get to play for England let's see if I can find a familial link so I can play somewhere else

    • Reply posted by Bryan Newlands, today at 13:03

      Bryan Newlands replied:
      Yes happens all over

  • Comment posted by Stuart Miles, today at 12:57

    Only 5 Scottish based players ?
    Shows how Murdocks billions ruined the game in Scotland

  • Comment posted by cola, today at 12:49

    We should be begging barnes, Gordon, and livramento to switch to us, they'd all improve the team

  • Comment posted by Dean Woodley, today at 12:34

    Nisbet will only get better since signing for Millwall where he’s already opened his a/c

  • Comment posted by paul hirst, today at 12:31

    Fair play to Scotland at moment, the national football and Rugby sides are in the best state they have been for years. Congratulations must go to Steve Clarke and Gregor Townsend.

  • Comment posted by MRS hite, today at 12:29

    what no players from top of the league st. mirren. as long as scotland win ,go on

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 12:32

      Anon replied:
      I counted six from SPL, speaks volumes

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 12:29

    Certainly won't be fazed playing International football, looks a cracking prospect.

  • Comment posted by Early Ball, today at 12:29

    Good signing although he must be behind Lewis Ferguson who scored a cracker against Juventus yesterday at this stage.

  • Comment posted by gavinmac, today at 12:26

    Strong squad. We are on a good run so should be an interesting test for us when the Sassenachs come to town.
    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Good also to see Anderson nailing his colours to the mast.
    Don't know too much about him but if he's getting into the Newcastle squad he must be half decent.

    • Reply posted by An independent England, today at 12:30

      An independent England replied:
      A few good sassenachs in your squad too.

  • Comment posted by Miss007, today at 12:26

    Wow, so little talent in the Scottish squad these days. They'll really struggle to beat minnows Cyprus let alone England (who will likely wallop them).

    • Reply posted by josh, today at 12:31

      josh replied:
      Is that the same England that were relegated in to the second tier of the nations league, as Scotland were promoted to the first?

  • Comment posted by TheWorldNeedsAHardReset, today at 12:25

    If Anderson starts, he will really add to the Scotland team. He’s be sensational for Newcastle, with one of the best pre-season performances of any premier league player. I hope this gives him a chance to prove himself on the top stage. (P.s. as an England fan I’m gutted he’s choosing Scotland instead of us!)

  • Comment posted by An independent England, today at 12:20

    Fair play to English football, consistently providing talent for five different countries.

    • Reply posted by footdogg, today at 12:32

      footdogg replied:
      Yeah good for you having the African and Jamaicans countries supply players for the Ingerland

  • Comment posted by Aff, today at 12:20

    This is looking like a seriously stacked Scotland squad, all things being relative

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 12:14

    If can be persuaded to switch to Scotland this will be a real coup as he is a star in the making

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 12:14

    Fully deserved! He looks a great player with every minute he plays!

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 12:12

    Mr Anderson

