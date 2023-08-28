Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Enzo Maresca has guided Leicester to the top of the Championship with the division's only 100% record

Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca has told his young players they must work hard to keep their places in the squad.

Wanya Marcal-Madivadua, 20, was left out of the Foxes squad for their win at Rotherham on Saturday, despite scoring his first senior goal in the previous match with Cardiff.

The midfielder had started Leicester's three previous games prior to Saturday.

"It's a technical decision because I think with young players they need to learn," Maresca said.

"Sometimes the young players feel immediately that because they score or because they play good. It's a simple, technical decision and for sure this week he will be better in the day-by-day and we see next weekend."

He added to BBC Radio Leicester: "Wanya has helped us since day one. He scored last week, but at the same time I think with young players you can't give them everything soon.

"They need to work day-by-day to help, get minutes, games, goals, but they need to work hard."

Academy graduate Kasey McAteer, 21, was this week's star for City after scoring both goals at Rotherham, including an 84th-minute winner, as the Championship leaders made it five wins from five in all competitions.

"The way he works off the ball has been unbelievable today, and against Coventry in the first game," Maresca said.

"He's a good player, he's a young player from the academy and we are very happy for him and Wanya last week."

Maresca expected the club to be "very busy" in the final days before the summer transfer window shuts on Friday, but would not comment on a possible move for Turkish winger Yunus Akgun.