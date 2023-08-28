Adam Wilson: Bradford City snap up ex-Newcastle United winger from The New Saints
Bradford have signed former Newcastle winger Adam Wilson from The New Saints on a three-year deal.
Wilson, 23, was the Welsh club's player of the season after helping them to a league and cup double.
He previously spent four years at Newcastle, featuring regularly in their reserves as well as in the EFL Trophy.
"This is a big club that should be a lot higher up in the leagues, with a great manager and fanbase, so it was difficult to say no," said Wilson.
"I love playing in front of big crowds. I did it a few times at Newcastle, and it really gets your adrenaline going."
