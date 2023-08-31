Close menu

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku agrees to join Roma on season-long loan

Romelu Lukaku
Lukaku scored 15 goals in 44 appearances for Chelsea during 2021-22, although he started just 29 of those games

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has agreed to join Italian side Roma on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The 30-year-old returns to Serie A having spent last season on loan with Inter Milan, helping them reach the Champions League final.

He is reported to have turned down a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

"The welcome that this club and these fans gave me thrilled me and represents a further incentive to give everything for my new team," Lukaku said.

Lukaku is believed to have accepted a wage cut to be reunited with coach Jose Mourinho at Roma.

Mourinho briefly managed Lukaku in 2013-14, during the striker's first spell at Chelsea, before the Portuguese signed him for Manchester United from Everton in 2017 for £75m.

Lukaku added: "I had the opportunity to speak with the owners in recent days and I was struck by their ambition.

"Now we have to work, be humble and grow game after game. For my part, I can't wait to make myself available to my teammates, on and off the field."

After making a £74m permanent move to Inter from United in 2019, Lukaku re-joined Chelsea for £97.5m in 2021 but his return proved unsuccessful and he has not played for the Blues since May 2022.

Lukaku did not travel with Chelsea for their pre-season tour of the United States and despite still having three years left on his contract, he was not part of new manager Mauricio Pochettino's plans for 2023-24.

"Knowing that Lukaku has chosen Roma can only represent a source of great satisfaction for all of us. With his arrival we acquire further experience, professionalism and desire to win", Roma's general manager of the sports area Tiago Pinto.

"All our choices are always aimed at raising Roma's level of competitiveness. Seeing the fans welcome Romelu with that enthusiasm makes us really proud."

Lukaku has previously won the Belgian championship with Anderlecht, an FA Cup and a Club World Cup with Chelsea, and a Scudetto, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup with Inter.

Comments

Join the conversation

90 comments

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 12:25

    Roma Europa League finalists 2024

  • Comment posted by Dougalsnout, today at 12:23

    I don't know why Ronaro Lunku doesn't play for Chenslea any more when they spending load of money in him

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 12:22

    Nice one Lukaku, anything to get out of toxic Chelsea, I don't blame him

  • Comment posted by Take me Tats Mum, today at 12:22

    He wont go anywhere quietly. Not going to be out of the news ... sadly.

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:21

    Best place for him. Too slow for the English game

  • Comment posted by Alex Mufti, today at 12:20

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 12:22

      MuhammedIqbal2212 replied:
      I know! They're all black!

  • Comment posted by Smiley, today at 12:20

    Who cares? Really move on. The man is a really nice bloke I am sure BUT he is an average striker at best...

  • Comment posted by Atari Skywalker, today at 12:19

    Those bashing Lukaku really have no idea what they are talking about. This guy scores 1 in every 2 games he plays, wherever he goes. Compare that to all your strikers at your clubs (not just Haaland). Whatever club he’s at, get him playing, get him settled in, he is guaranteed to score you goals. You’re blaming the wrong person for Chelsea’s problems, it’s much higher and wider than Lukaku.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 12:18

    Well its good riddance this time an no way back to Chelsea. He has been out on loan more times than a library book.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 12:17

    I'm sure Roma could have bought a second hand double wardrobe on ebay for far less!

    • Reply posted by Take me Tats Mum, today at 12:24

      Take me Tats Mum replied:
      I just wish Spuds had taken him in. Second thoughts, no I don't. At least he will be less in the news.

  • Comment posted by Laticus, today at 12:17

    Makes sense for him, Chelsea ruined his career, though he will never be up there compared to the likes of Nunez, Gerd Muller and Pele, if he can't perform for a team that has the ref and fa by their side, he would never perform at Liverpool who the FA hate with a passion and refs always against us. Takes serious players like Darwin to play for us. Wish Lukaku all the best. YNWA

    • Reply posted by Micky Droy, today at 12:20

      Micky Droy replied:
      Please explain how Chelsea 'ruined his career' 😳

  • Comment posted by Conan55, today at 12:17

    The only modern footballer who I have to take my hat off to. Guy takes a pay cut to join a club while the rest of the overrated donkeys move to Saudi leagues just for the money when millions already sit in the bank. Well done Romelu 👏.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 12:14

    Great footballer with the right manager/team setup. Unfortunately Chelsea is none of those.

    • Reply posted by SneakyRafiki, today at 12:17

      SneakyRafiki replied:
      Absolute nonsense. Bang average player who never lived up to the hype. He's had one good season in his whole career.

  • Comment posted by AW, today at 12:11

    Without doubt the worst signing for Chelsea of all time.

    • Reply posted by coolcat, today at 12:16

      coolcat replied:
      Fernando Torres

  • Comment posted by Calm down it will all work out, today at 12:08

    Another club he can mug for his wages

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 12:06

    Third rate Drogba…..

  • Comment posted by Whizzo, today at 12:05

    Wage thief

    • Reply posted by Redallover, today at 12:20

      Redallover replied:
      Strange comment when he's taken a wage cut to join Roma and also turned down a move to Saudi!

  • Comment posted by Mallamibro, today at 12:04

    The Accountants at Stamford bridge are really doing a good balancing job!

    Their House clearing efforts are really commendable!

    RK may be a divisive figure anywhere he goes, but under the right Manager, he'll get you goals!

    If anyone can get the best out of him, JM surely can!!!

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 12:02

    I don't understand the dislike towards Lukaku, on his day he can be unstoppable, he's big strong and can finish.

    He has scored everywhere he has been from Anderlecht West Brom to Manchester United Everton Inter, Chelsea let him down the first time he was there and he thought he could prove himself but he had nothing to prove and shouldn't have returned.

    Best of luck Lukaku I rate ye 👏

    • Reply posted by Alfonso, today at 12:05

      Alfonso replied:
      Mourinho is employing him as a bouncer. It certainly can’t be as a player.

  • Comment posted by Valleybuoy, today at 12:01

    Hallelujah

