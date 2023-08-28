Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Sonny Finch has made late substitute appearances in three Boro Championship games

Teenage Middlesbrough striker Sonny Finch has signed a new three-year deal with the Championship club.

Finch, 18, made four appearances last season, the first of them coming just five days after his 17th birthday.

After his debut against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, he has since made three late substitute appearances for Boro in Championship games.

The England Under-17 international has now signed until 2026 with a further year's option to the club beyond that.