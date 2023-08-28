Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kewin Komar joined Puszcza in 2022 on a free transfer

A Polish top-flight goalkeeper has suffered hand injuries after allegedly being attacked by Wisla Krakow fans.

Kewin Komar, 20, who plays for newly-promoted Puszcza Niepolomice, is likely to miss the autumn round of fixtures.

Komar got two assists as Puszcza beat Wisla Krakow in a league promotion play-off semi-final before his side were promoted to the Ekstraklasa.

Wisla representatives said it is co-operating with authorities to "immediately clarify the matter".

The club added that it "strongly opposes any acts of aggression, violence or hatred, as well as any form of violation of personal integrity".

The incident took place on Saturday night during a festival in the southern Polish town of Wisnicz Maly.

A spokesperson for Puszcza Niepolomice said: "The police are currently dealing with the case and we are waiting for the results of their actions. At this moment, we also do not have a diagnosis of Kevin's hand injury".

Police stated they have not received an official complaint, but have begun seeking witnesses and will review CCTV footage in response to media reports.