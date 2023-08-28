Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Dan Pike joined Blackburn in December 2020

Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Dan Pike on a one-month contract.

The 21-year-old left Blackburn Rovers after graduating through their youth system and regularly captained their under-23 side.

Pike had three loan spells at National League side AFC Fylde where he made 26 senior appearances.

"Dan has been training with us for a period of time now and we have been impressed with what he offers from full-back," said Rovers boss Ian Dawes external-link .

"He will come in and can play both left and right-back and provides good cover and competition."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.