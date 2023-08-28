Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Goalkeeper Steven Benda has played 27 league games for Swansea since joining in 2017

Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda is close to joining Fulham.

The Premier League side have been looking to add to their options between the posts, with Bernd Leno the first choice backed up by Marek Rodak.

Benda, 24, joined Swansea in 2017 from 1860 Munich, signing new deals in 2019 and 2021 to extend his stay with the Championship team until July 2024.

The German is currently out with a knee injury and may not be fit until midway through the 2023-24 season.

Benda had been Swansea's first-choice keeper until he was injured during a Championship game at Queens Park Rangers last January.

Andy Fisher then regained his place in the Swansea goal, but Carl Rushworth is the Welsh side's current number one having joined on a season-long loan from Brighton this summer.

Benda has previously spent time on loan at Swindon and Peterborough United, with his one extended run in the Swansea side coming before the injury last season, when he made 23 of his 31 appearances for the club.