Rangers v Celtic: Can you name the starting XIs from Brendan Rodgers' last Old Firm derby?

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Old Firm quiz graphic
Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic
Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 3 September Kick-off: 12:00 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Brendan Rodgers leads Celtic in an Old Firm derby for the first time in almost five years on Sunday when he travels to Ibrox to face Michael Beale's Rangers.

His last trip to Govan resulted in his only defeat in the fixture, but can you remember both starting XIs from that day back in December 2018?

Can you name the Rangers and Celtic starting line-ups from Brendan Rodgers' last Old Firm derby?

Score: 0 / 22
04:00
You scored 0/22
RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
