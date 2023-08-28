Close menu

Matheus Nunes: Wolves midfielder to be fined after missing training

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes
Wolves are reluctant to lose Nunes so close to the end of the transfer window

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes will be fined after missing training in an effort to secure a move to Manchester City.

Premier League leaders City had a £47m bid for the 25-year-old Portugal international turned down last week.

However, Wolves are expecting an improved offer before Friday night's transfer deadline.

Nunes did not attend training on Sunday or Monday and did not have permission to be absent from manager Gary O'Neil.

It is understood Wolves want in excess of £60m for Nunes, who has made it clear he wants to join Pep Guardiola's side.

The Midlands club signed the player on a five-year contract last summer, paying a club-record £38m to Sporting Lisbon.

Nunes was a key figure during the second half of last season as Wolves successfully avoided relegation, finishing 13th in the table.

Comments

53 comments

  • Comment posted by barabbass on the loose, today at 18:37

    Fair play…players should have more rights. He should be able to hand his notice in if a better job offer comes along.

  • Comment posted by Forgotten in North Wales, today at 18:37

    As Football tries to promote its image it does not need this this , no example to young players . If City were to say we dont want this kind of action and withdraw offer it would set a standard .

  • Comment posted by bigfellarocks, today at 18:37

    If he was a Brighton player it would be expected that you'd need to stump up 90 mil. Seems like everyone thinks you can get wolves players on the cheap. In ref to stopping training, 1 weeks wage fine per session missed will soon stop that kind of antics, discraceful befaviour

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 18:36

    Disgraceful behaviour. Totally unprofessional, happy to take large sums of Wolves' money while effectively spitting on Wolves and their supporters. Put him in the reserves for the season

  • Comment posted by willtheblue, today at 18:35

    I don’t like this one bit, I’m a city fan and was already a bit unsure on him. I’d prefer us to walk away, probably won’t happen but would be nice to make it clear we don’t want players with these kind of characteristics at our club.

    • Reply posted by RedForever, today at 18:37

      RedForever replied:
      Moral high ground at City. Don’t make me laugh !!

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 18:35

    Out of character for a lifelong Wolves fan…

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 18:35

    Wolves dealt with the devil Super Agent Mendes.

    You sow what you reap now the Chinese owners no longer interested.

  • Comment posted by DannyBrownCA, today at 18:35

    What a crappy, unprofessional attitude. If I were Pep, i'd be looking at this and thinking "Do I really want this character?". His head will no doubt be turned again if another big club comes calling - sounds like a problem waiting to happen.

    • Reply posted by Rich, today at 18:37

      Rich replied:
      Mahrez did the same

  • Comment posted by YellowSubmarine, today at 18:34

    The new kalvin phillips

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 18:37

      Leanne replied:
      You mean the treble winner and Super Cup winner Kalvin Phillips?

      #93:20 #Haaland52 #Treble

  • Comment posted by Leanne, today at 18:34

    Welcome to Manchester.

    #93:20 #Haaland52 #Treble

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 18:34

    He should be fined his wages for everyday he misses training. Also Man City should be cautious. He may do this them in the future.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 18:34

    Stops training eh....stop the brats wages....does the boy not realise he'll only ever a bit part player. Way down the pecking order in that City side. A cup player, nowt else. Spoilt brat.

  • Comment posted by BaggieAde, today at 18:34

    He is a client of a one Mr Jorge Mendes who will ensure this transfer goes through. Nothing like getting double commission in the same 12 month period. His greed knows no bounds.

  • Comment posted by Marks bbc, today at 18:34

    Thank Bosman for that, clubs tie players on long contracts and this happens. Who wouldn’t jump if City call? Best team with best manager, no decision required

  • Comment posted by Chelsea1967, today at 18:33

    Another young player listening to his agent and trying to force a move by being an 'awkward' individual. Agents - the curse of modern football.
    Refusing to play for the club who employ you - whatever next

  • Comment posted by RedForever, today at 18:33

    I presume he understood the contract that he signed taking him to Wolves. Unless he had a verbal agreement that if Man City came in for him at a certain price he doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

    You wonder just what goes through the minds of some players - other than £/€/$ signs !!

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 18:32

    Very selfish. Everything wrong with football.

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, today at 18:32

    Disgusting attitude. Wolves are perfectly entitled to secure a reasonable fee, he should have his wages frozen & be fined on top of that. At the end of the day, it's the fans he's betraying. Scumbag.

    • Reply posted by Steven , today at 18:35

      Steven replied:
      Don't even support Wolverhampton but this is up and down various league's, bloody disgusting 😤.

  • Comment posted by Super Mario, today at 18:32

    Never wanted to be there from day 1. Another dodgy Mendes deal like Guedes.

    1 goal and 1 assist, 1 sending off, get shot and bring in someone else with some backbone like Lemina.

  • Comment posted by Wolf65, today at 18:32

    Won't be too sad to see him leave.

    Very poor for us last year.

