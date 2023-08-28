Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Rayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano0Atl MadridAtlético Madrid7

Rayo Vallecano 0-7 Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's side record biggest La Liga away win

Last updated on 2023-08-28

Atletico Madrid celebrate after Antoine Griezmann scores the opening goal of a 7-0 La Liga win over Rayo Vallecan
Rayo Vallecano had won their opening two games of the season before the heavy defeat by Atletico

Atletico Madrid hammered city rivals Rayo Vallecano 7-0 for their biggest ever away win in La Liga.

Diego Simone's side were 3-0 up inside 36 minutes as Antoine Griezmann, Memphis Depay and Nahuel Molina got on the scoresheet.

Four goals in 13 second-half minutes then completed the rout with Alvaro Morata netting twice, alongside Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente.

Atletico move second, two points behind Real Madrid after three games.

"We had a great game from the start, with a lot of intensity," said France forward Griezmann.

"They're three important points and I'm very happy with the team's work."

The only blemish on the result for Atletico was losing Dutch forward Depay to injury in the first half.

The result was only the second time Atletico have scored seven goals in a La Liga match in the 21st century, after beating Getafe by the same scoreline in 2013.

Line-ups

Rayo Vallecano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 20BalliuBooked at 88mins
  • 5Hernández
  • 24LejeuneBooked at 64mins
  • 12EspinoBooked at 81minsSubstituted forChavarría Pérezat 82'minutes
  • 17LópezSubstituted forCissat 45'minutes
  • 23Valentín
  • 7Palazón CamachoBooked at 39minsSubstituted forde Frutosat 67'minutes
  • 8TrejoSubstituted forNtekaat 45'minutes
  • 18García
  • 22de TomásSubstituted forCamelloat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Chavarría Pérez
  • 4Pascual
  • 9Falcao
  • 10Dias Correia
  • 11Nteka
  • 13Cárdenas
  • 14Pérez
  • 16Mumin
  • 19de Frutos
  • 21Ciss
  • 29Méndez
  • 34Camello

Atl Madrid

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Molina
  • 15Savic
  • 20Witsel
  • 22HermosoBooked at 87mins
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forDias Linoat 68'minutes
  • 5De PaulSubstituted forLlorenteat 68'minutes
  • 24BarriosBooked at 49minsSubstituted forSöyüncüat 76'minutes
  • 8Saúl
  • 7GriezmannBooked at 75minsSubstituted forCorreaat 76'minutes
  • 9DepaySubstituted forMorataat 35'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 3Azpilicueta
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 10Correa
  • 12Dias Lino
  • 14Llorente
  • 17Galán
  • 18João Félix
  • 19Morata
  • 25Riquelme
  • 27Kostis
  • 31Gomis
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
13,966

Match Stats

Home TeamRayo VallecanoAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home19
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Atletico Madrid 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Atletico Madrid 7.

  3. Post update

    Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid).

  5. Booking

    Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Iván Balliu (Rayo Vallecano).

  7. Post update

    Samuel Lino (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Booking

    Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Atletico Madrid 7. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.

  12. Post update

    Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Atletico Madrid 6. Álvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa following a fast break.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Pep Chavarría replaces Alfonso Espino.

  16. Booking

    Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alfonso Espino (Rayo Vallecano).

  18. Post update

    Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 0, Atletico Madrid 5. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Pathé Ciss tries a through ball, but Florian Lejeune is caught offside.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 28th August 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid33006159
2Atl Madrid321010197
3Girona32106247
4Barcelona32106337
5Ath Bilbao32016426
6Valencia32014316
7Osasuna32014316
8Rayo Vallecano320147-36
9Real Betis311145-14
10Cádiz311123-14
11Getafe311113-24
12Real Sociedad30302203
13Villarreal310256-13
14Alavés310245-13
15Granada310247-33
16Las Palmas302112-12
17Mallorca301235-21
18Celta Vigo301214-31
19Almería301226-41
20Sevilla300358-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

