Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are keeping a close eye on the situation with Harry Souttar ahead of the transfer deadline and could make a loan move for the Leicester City and Australia defender. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic face a race against time to work through a visa, work permit and international clearance paperwork for imminent arrival Luis Palma to face Rangers on Sunday. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers are set to let teenage centre-half Leon King leave on loan with several clubs in the EFL keen on taking him before the deadline. (Herald) external-link

Australia manager Graham Arnold is in the frame for the Hibernian job as the Edinburgh club draw up a shortlist of candidates for their vacancy. (Sky Sports) external-link

Neil Lennon would be interested in a return to Easter Road to replace Lee Johnson as Hibernian boss. (PLZ) external-link

Former Easter Road player Stuart Lovell reckons Hibernian could make a move for Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown, who started his career with the club. (Sky Sports via Football Scotland external-link )

Nick Montgomery is being considered for the Hibernian job after winning the Australian title with Central Coast Mariners. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean wants to sign Australian midfielder "destroyer" Sven Sprangler, who is a free agent. (Courier) external-link

Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart is being tracked by clubs in Scotland and England. (Press & Journal) external-link

Motherwell will go into the market for another striker - after Conor Wilkinson added to their frontline injury crisis. (Daily Record) external-link

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe says new call-up Elliot Anderson "could definitely be a big player for Scotland", describing the 20-year-old midfielder as an "extraordinary talent". (Scottish Sun) external-link