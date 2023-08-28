Last updated on .From the section York

Former Leeds and Manchester City academy coach Michael Morton kept York City in the National League last season

York City have sacked manager Michael Morton after six months in charge following their 3-1 home defeat by Rochdale on Monday.

Morton initially took over the National League club on an interim basis after David Webb was dismissed in February.

He remained in charge for this season but the defeat by Dale left them 23rd in the table and winless this term.

"The club wishes to place on record its sincere thanks for his work, passion, and commitment," a statement said.

"We wish Mikey every success in his future career, and he will always be welcome back at the LNER community stadium. The club see Mikey as an asset and have offered him a role internally so await his decision."

Webb took over from John Askey but was sacked after just 11 games with the club struggling to maintain their National League status.

Morton stepped in and guided them to a 19th placed finish and safety in 2022-23 but following his departure, assistant manager Tony McMahon will take charge as the club begins the process of recruiting a new manager.