Close menu

Erling Haaland: Manchester City forward wins PFA men's Player of the Year award

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments162

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland won the Premier League Golden Boot last season after setting a new record of 36 goals in a top-flight campaign

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has won the PFA men's Players' Player of the Year award, with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka named Young Player of the Year.

Norway forward Haaland, 23, scored 52 goals in all competitions in his debut season with Pep Guardiola's side.

Haaland beat team-mates Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones, Arsenal's Saka and Martin Odegaard and Tottenham's Harry Kane, now at Bayern Munich.

City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season.

Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51.2m in June 2022.

He was also nominated for the young player prize, which was awarded to England winger Saka after he scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists in his finest season for the Gunners.

The 21-year-old beat fellow nominees Moises Caicedo, who recently joined Chelsea from Brighton, Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli and Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Meanwhile, both winners of the individual prizes were also included in the PFA Team of the Year.

Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly won the PFA women's Player of the Year award, while Chelsea's Lauren James was named Young Player of the Year.

PFA Team of the Year
PFA Team of the Year 2022-23

PFA Team of the Year: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), William Saliba (Arsenal), Ruben Dias (Man City), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Rodri (Man City), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Kevin de Bruyne (Man City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Erling Haaland (Arsenal).

Burnley dominate PFA Championship Team of the Year

Champions Burnley had four players included in the PFA Championship Team of the Year, while forward Chuba Akpom, at Middlesbrough last season, was named the second-tier's Player of the Year.

Akpom, who left Boro for Ajax in a deal worth up to 14.3m euros (£12.2m) earlier this month, scored 29 goals in all competitions and finished the season as the league's top scorer.

Conor Chaplin was rewarded for his 29 goals in all competitions as he was named League One Player of the Year as Ipswich won promotion to the Championship.

Bradford City's Andy Cook took the League Two Player of the Year prize after his 31 goals, including 28 in the league, saw the Bantams reach the play-offs.

PFA Championship Team of the Year: Arijanet Muric (Burnley), Ian Maatsen (Burnley), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United), Tom Lockyer (Luton), Nathan Tella (Burnley), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City), Carlton Morris (Luton).

PFA League One Team of the Year: James Trafford (Bolton), Mads Andersen (Barnsley), Ricardo Santos (Bolton), Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle), Leif Davis (Ipswich Town), Luca Connell (Barnsley), Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Conor Chaplin (Ipswich Town), Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United), David McGoldrick (Derby County)

PFA League Two Player of the Year: Lawrence Vigouroux (Leyton Orient), Ibou Touray (Salford City), Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United), Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient), Carl Piergianni (Stevenage), Elliot Watt (Salford City), Owen Moxon (Carlisle United), Idris el Mizouni (Leyton Orient), Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town), Andy Cook (Bradford City), Paul Smyth (Leyton Orient)

Comments

Join the conversation

162 comments

  • Comment posted by dom smith , today at 21:35

    Well done totally deserved

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:42

      Shakespeare replied:
      Agreed. Definitely the best Men's player of the season.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:31

    Well after scoring over fifty goals last season, i dont think no one can argue with Haaland winning PFA Player of Year

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 21:42

      Shakespeare replied:
      Best player in the Men's Premier League by far - good decision.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 21:36

    Obviously it’s early doors and playing in this City team is a dream for any world class finisher - but early signs do suggest Haaland could be right at the very top for potentially his whole career which would leave him alongside some of the greatest ever - good luck to the lad

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:48

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Shame that he wont win the Ballon Dor this year because of a certain player who is now playing in the MLS won the World Cup

  • Comment posted by Shillings575, today at 21:29

    Article lists him as playing for Arsenal. LMAO.
    Very professional BBC

  • Comment posted by exxyeddie, today at 21:29

    Haaland was immense, well deserved. Question: Why so late with the awards this year?

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 21:31

    52 goals in your first season in the PL and then helping your team to a historic treble isn’t bad going. I think he’ll find it harder this year but no doubt he deserves this award.

    • Reply posted by Just__Facts, today at 21:33

      Just__Facts replied:
      He didn't score 52 in the PL

  • Comment posted by Gerg, today at 21:33

    I bet that decision took some thinking about

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:34

    Any reason why the PFA Player of the Year awards are held now instead at the end of last season

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 21:58

      Eye_Said replied:
      I personally think it's too soon. We should only now be hearing the results for the 1993 season.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 21:38

    If Ramsdale was the best GK in the league last year Arsenal would probably have won it. He wasn't though so they didn't.

  • Comment posted by Shillings575, today at 21:28

    Zero surprise there for this generational goal scoring talent.

  • Comment posted by Hash, today at 21:36

    The lad did hat he was brought in to do. But my vote was De Bruyne - different team without him in the middle. Pep is able to bring in the right kind of players to keep the flow - we saw this after the departures of Kompany, Toure, Silva and Aguero - all key men during their time.

    • Reply posted by rocking jock, today at 21:54

      rocking jock replied:
      I agree, De Bruyne is the engine room of the Manchester City squad and should have won player of the year award. I think that both players are majestic and would have preferred Haaland for Young player of the year

  • Comment posted by LongTimeBlue, today at 21:36

    Quite simply deserved.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 21:50

    But all he does is score loads of goals and win loads of matches...

  • Comment posted by Smudgerglory, today at 21:44

    Correct your typo BBC , Erling Haaland (Arsenal). Should be (Man City). Your welcome..

    • Reply posted by si_700, today at 21:48

      si_700 replied:
      Correct your typo Smudgerglory. Should be “You’re welcome”.

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 21:48

    And rightly so! Phenomenal achievement!

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 21:28

    Mad its just been awarded

  • Comment posted by TempleOfTheMatt, today at 21:39

    Why on earth is this being announced now? Why not after the last season but before this?

    I don't think anyone serious can argue with Haaland as the choice though... didn't realise Saliba was a left back!

  • Comment posted by Nigel Jones, today at 21:33

    Best four defenders shoehorned in anyhow. Lucky there aren’t two keepers in the side

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 21:33

    Oh yeah I remember all those times Saliba played left back for Arsenal last season...

  • Comment posted by william, today at 21:37

    Conor Chaplin named League One Player of the Year! Great to see an Ipswich Town player win an award. Hopefully he can repeat the feat in the Championship this season.

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 22:07

      otiger replied:
      He played very well indeed, and Ipswich had a lot of firepower last year. I hope they make the playoffs.

Top Stories