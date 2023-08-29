Close menu

Rachel Daly: Aston Villa forward wins PFA women's Player of the Year award

Women's Football

Rachel Daly
Aston Villa's Rachel Daly won the Women's Super League Golden Boot last season

Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly has won the PFA women's Players' Player of the Year award, while Chelsea star Lauren James was named Young Player of the Year.

England's Daly, 31, was top scorer in the Women's Super League with 22 goals in her debut season at Villa.

She also played a key role in the run to the Women's World Cup final, scoring in the 6-1 group stage win over China.

Daly was also named in the PFA's Women's Super League Team of the Year.

After a six-year spell at US side Houston Dash, Daly moved to Villa last year.

She won the main award ahead of Chelsea paid Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten, Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum, Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw and former Manchester United defender Ona Batlle - now at Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old James was rewarded for her impressive form at Chelsea, where she scored five league goals in 15 starts for the Women's Super League champions.

The forward was England's top scorer with three goals at the World Cup, where her side lost the final to Spain, but she was sent off in the last-16 win over Nigeria.

Other nominees were Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, Manchester United defender Maya le Tissier, Liverpool midfielder Missy Bo Kearns, Villa midfielder Laura Blindkilde and Brighton and England forward Katie Robinson to win the award.

James, however, did not feature in the PFA's Team of the Year.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland won the PFA men's Player of the Year award, while Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was named Young Player of the Year.

PFA's Women's Super League Team of the Year: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Rafaelle Souza (Arsenal), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Maya le Tissier (Man Utd), Ona Batlle (Man Utd), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Yui Hasegawa (Man City), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Khadija Shaw (Man City), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa).

  • Comment posted by Pennywise, today at 22:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by g p t, today at 22:07

    Many Congrats to RD, Well Deserved, A true professional and role model

  • Comment posted by 4QStarmer, today at 22:06

    Shame they used a child's boot for the trophy

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:05

    No Team of the Year for the Womens Championship but only for the WSL instead

  • Comment posted by Profmb, today at 22:04

    The huge rise in popularity of women’s football led by players like Rachel is fantastic for creating a whole new era of role models - notably for young girls that lack many exemplars in glamorous sports like football.

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 22:04

    Not sure about this

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:03

    Breakung news. Sam Kerr has heard the news and demands the Spanish President to be sacked right now

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 22:02

    I really tried to get into the Women’s World Cup but I think it’s a sad reflection on the sport when a team wins the World Cup for the first time and all the headlines are about a kiss. Awful.

  • Comment posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 22:02

    Well done Rachel...

    Nice...

    Isn't it👍

  • Comment posted by antimanc, today at 22:01

    Faf

  • Comment posted by darrantular, today at 22:01

    Daly is a great player and to see her in her old defensive position in the WC gave lots of options - sadly she was subbed and MB was roaming around up front like 2022 Maguire

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 22:00

    Congrats Rachel...Outstanding for Villa and for me the best player for England in WC23

  • Comment posted by WSV, today at 22:00

    UTV

  • Comment posted by Glynn Shandie, today at 21:59

    She should never have been substituted in the final.

  • Comment posted by Desmond Wolfe, today at 21:58

    Well done.

  • Comment posted by Ribble, today at 21:58

    Absolutely well deserved - what could've been if she wasn't employed as a wing back at the World Cup...

  • Comment posted by Chris L, today at 21:56

    A natural finisher and an even better team player. Congratulations Rachel. We all wish you could have played up top in The World Cup

    • Reply posted by Richmondmania, today at 22:00

      Richmondmania replied:
      Crazy that she wasnt playing up top where she deserved. The Lionesses did an anti Villa Southgate move just like the mens.

