Aston Villa's Rachel Daly won the Women's Super League Golden Boot last season

Aston Villa striker Rachel Daly has won the PFA women's Players' Player of the Year award, while Chelsea star Lauren James was named Young Player of the Year.

England's Daly, 31, was top scorer in the Women's Super League with 22 goals in her debut season at Villa.

She also played a key role in the run to the Women's World Cup final, scoring in the 6-1 group stage win over China.

Daly was also named in the PFA's Women's Super League Team of the Year.

After a six-year spell at US side Houston Dash, Daly moved to Villa last year.

She won the main award ahead of Chelsea paid Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten, Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum, Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw and former Manchester United defender Ona Batlle - now at Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old James was rewarded for her impressive form at Chelsea, where she scored five league goals in 15 starts for the Women's Super League champions.

The forward was England's top scorer with three goals at the World Cup, where her side lost the final to Spain, but she was sent off in the last-16 win over Nigeria.

Other nominees were Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, Manchester United defender Maya le Tissier, Liverpool midfielder Missy Bo Kearns, Villa midfielder Laura Blindkilde and Brighton and England forward Katie Robinson to win the award.

James, however, did not feature in the PFA's Team of the Year.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland won the PFA men's Player of the Year award, while Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was named Young Player of the Year.

PFA's Women's Super League Team of the Year: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Rafaelle Souza (Arsenal), Alex Greenwood (Man City), Maya le Tissier (Man Utd), Ona Batlle (Man Utd), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Yui Hasegawa (Man City), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Khadija Shaw (Man City), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa).