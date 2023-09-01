After a chastening week of European results for Scottish clubs, it's back to domestic business with week four of the Premiership.

This is the last round of games before the season's first international break and features the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Aberdeen, as well as St Johnstone, are seeking first league wins, while Hibernian are still without a point and have sacked manager Lee Johnson.

Catch up with the latest team news and stats and pick your starting XI.

All matches kick-off at 15:00 BST unless stated

Saturday

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Kilmarnock defender Corrie Ndaba faces several games out with an ankle injury.

Ross County full-back Ben Purrington and forward Jordy Hiwula got game time against Wick Academy in midweek following injuries.

Midfielders Ross Callachan and Ben Paton are out with long-term knee injuries.

Did you know? County have not won in eight visits to Rugby Park since a 2-0 Premiership success in September 2017.

Livingston v St Mirren

Danny Lloyd, the former Rochdale wide man, could make his debut after being signed as a replacement for Cristian Montano, who injured his calf in training this week and could be out for up to three months.

Defender Sean Kelly remains on the sidelines.

St Mirren forward Jonah Ayunga is still working his way back from a long-term knee problem.

Did you know? Livingston have not won in seven meetings with St Mirren, who have not lost at Tony Macaroni Arena in four visits since a 1-0 League Cup exit in January 2021.

St Johnstone v Dundee

St Johnstone's injury list has eased slightly, with James Brown, Cammy MacPherson and Chris Kane all having returned to the squad last weekend.

But Nicky Clark, Ali Crawford, Ross Sinclair, Callum Booth, Drey Wright and Tony Gallacher all remain unavailable.

New midfield loan signings - Coventry City's Ryan Howley and Burnley's Marcel Lewis - could make their Dundee debuts while defender Tyler French stepped up his comeback with a reserve outing.

But Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly remain out.

Did you know? Saints are the only team yet to score in the Premiership this season, have had the fewest touches in the opposition box (44), the fewest penalty area entries (72) and completed the fewest passes (443), while Dundee are winless in their last seven away matches in the top flight, losing each of their last four.

Sunday

Rangers v Celtic (12:00)

Rangers defender Borna Barisic should shake off the injury he suffered against PSV Eindhoven, but midfielder Kieran Dowell is touch and go after suffering a knee knock.

Striker Kemar Roofe and midfielder Tom Lawrence are available after being ineligible for the Champions League play-off.

On-loan Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips and Honduras winger Luis Palma, signed from Aris, could make their Celtic debuts.

Striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is available again after a calf injury, but centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh and Yuki Kobayashi are missing along with Reo Hatate, Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilio.

Did you know? Rangers have scored in each of their past 58 Premiership matches at Ibrox - the longest current home scoring run in the division - and their one goal conceded is the least of any team this season. But Celtic's seven league goals scored this season is more than any other side.

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Pape Habib Gueye, the striker signed from Kortrijk, could make his Aberdeen debut, while on-loan Liverpool centre-half Rhys Williams is close to his first appearance.

Hibernian have a doubt over Jordan Obita after the wing-back went off injured in Thursday's 3-0 Conference League defeat by Aston Villa.

Jake Doyle-Hayes has missed the last two games due to an ongoing ankle problem, while fellow midfielder Dylan Levitt remains out along with Jojo Wollacott, Harry McKirdy and Chris Cadden are all out.

Did you know? Hibs sacked Johnson having lost their opening three matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 2002, while Aberdeen have failed to win any of their first three league matches of the season for the first time since 2011.

Heart of Midlothian v Motherwell

Hearts defender Stephen Kingsley is doubtful after picking up an injury in Thursday's Conference League defeat by PAOK in Greece.

Midfielder Beni Baningime could return to the squad after his recent fitness issues, but Barrie McKay, Peter Haring, Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon are all likely to remain sidelined.

Motherwell could include new loan signings - Barnsley striker Oli Shaw and Blackburn Rovers defender Georgie Gent.

Strikers Mika Biereth, Jon Obika and Conor Wilkinson are still out along with defenders Pape Souare and Calum Butcher.

Did you know? Motherwell are unbeaten in their last nine Premiership matches - winning six of them - their longest run since a 12-game run between January-March 2010 but have not won in four visits to Tynecastle, losing the latest three.

