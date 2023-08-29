EFL Trophy: MK Dons thump Chelsea U21s as Manchester City U21s edge Grimsby on penalties
Last updated on .From the section Football
League Two leaders MK Dons eased to a comfortable win over Chelsea Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.
Jimmy Morgan levelled for the young Blues' side before the break but two goals from Max Dean and one from Jonathan Leko helped them to a 4-1 win.
Elsewhere, Manchester City Under-21s blew a two-goal lead at League Two Grimsby but claimed an extra point with a win on penalties.
City looked to be cruising before Jahmai Simpson-Pusey was sent off.
William Dickson and Josh Ndala had given them a 2-0 lead but the 17-year-old was sent off for a foul on Rekeil Pyke before the break.
The Mariners pulled one back through Harry Clifton with 13 minutes to play and Pyke then popped up with a stoppage-time leveller.
However, City did at least take an extra point as they prevailed 4-2 on penalties, with Jaden Heskey, son of former Liverpool and England striker Emile, one of City's successful quartet.
