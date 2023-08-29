Last updated on .From the section Football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane's Al-Nassr have won two and lost two of their first four games

Former Premier League players Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Riyad Mahrez were on the scoresheet in Tuesday's Saudi Pro League fixtures.

Ex-Manchester United striker Ronaldo netted two penalties for Al-Nassr in their 4-0 win over Al-Shabab - and had a goal disallowed in between.

Ronaldo gave up a third penalty to Abdulrahman Ghareeb, but he missed.

The Portuguese set up Mane for a third and hit the post with a header, with Sultan Al-Ghannam netting the rebound.

Ex-Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin set up former Manchester City player Mahrez to score the opener in Al-Ahli's 2-0 home win over Al-Tai, who had Alfa Semedo sent off in the 35th minute.

Mahrez then assisted Franck Kessie for the second goal as his side joined Al-Ittihad at the top of the table with four wins out of four.