Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Josh Tymon is a former England Under-20s international

Swansea City head coach Michael Duff has confirmed his interest in signing Stoke City defender Josh Tymon.

Championship rivals Leeds United have also been linked with the 24-year-old.

Since Ryan Manning's departure to Southampton in July, Duff has openly talked of his need for a left sided defender.

"He's a left-back, and we need a left-back. So people can put two and two together quite a lot. I think he's a good player," said Duff.

"I've watched quite a lot of him. I watched him when he was a young lad coming through.

"But he's not the only left-back we've been talking to."