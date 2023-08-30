Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Raphael Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in August 2021

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will miss a few weeks with the injury he sustained against Nottingham Forest.

Varane, 30, was forced off at half-time of Saturday's 3-2 win at Old Trafford.

Club sources have played down suggestions he could miss as many as six weeks, and note the forthcoming international break will limit the number of matches he is absent for.

His absence puts a greater spotlight on the future of Harry Maguire.

It has been felt the England international could still move before Friday's transfer deadline, despite turning down an offer from West Ham earlier this month.

That would seem to be less likely now, with Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Maguire left as Erik ten Hag's only senior central defenders.

It is almost certain to mean former United defender Jonny Evans turns his currently temporary contract into a permanent one.