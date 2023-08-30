Nigel Clough has been in charge at Mansfield since November 2020

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said his side's upset win over Championship club Sheffield Wednesday in the second round of the Carabao Cup was "not a fluke" given his team's current form.

The League Two Stags beat the Owls 5-4 on penalties to reach the third round for first time in 18 years.

Mansfield are currently unbeaten so far this season after taking nine points from five league matches.

"We seemed to grow in confidence as the game went on," Clough said.

The Stags, who beat Grimsby 2-0 in the first round, forced the shootout at Hillsborough with only five minutes remaining, having trailed for most of the tie to Anthony Musaba's 28th-minute header.

But a flowing move ended with Rhys Oates' fine equaliser to force the tie to spot-kicks, with Mansfield goalkeeper saving two Wednesday penalties to send the visitors through.

"In the second half, we were absolutely outstanding - it was just a question of whether we'd get the goal or not," Clough, 57, told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"What a goal it was - 32 passes leading up to it and a magnificent run and finish."

Victory took Mansfield into the third round for the first time since 2005, when they were beaten 3-2 by Millwall, and Clough said he wasn't surprised they've seen off a side two divisions above them to do it.

"We've been like it most of the season so it's not a fluke or a one-off - we've played like that for most of the six games which is why we're unbeaten," he said.

"You never know with penalties but I thought we were due a break.

"The fans were brilliant - we came here last year [in the FA Cup] and were very unlucky not to get a result so this goes a little way to make up for that."