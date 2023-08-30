Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Djed Spence's most recent appearance for Tottenham came in their 1-0 FA Cup win against League One side Portsmouth in January

Leeds United have signed full-back Djed Spence on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old came through Fulham's academy before joining Middlesbrough, where he made 70 appearances.

He then helped Nottingham Forest to promotion to the Premier League during a loan spell in 2021-22.

Spence joined Spurs last summer in a £20m deal, but made only six substitute appearances before joining French side Rennes on loan in January.

His move to Elland Road means he links up with fellow Spurs loanee Joe Rodon, who he also played with during his spell in Ligue 1 last term.

Spence helped Rennes to a fourth-placed finish in the French top flight and joins a Leeds side who have taken five points from their first four Championship games this season.

